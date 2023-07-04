Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick’s Venture Set to Take Huge Jump After Recent Announcement

The CARS Tour series, co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick, recently announced that it has enlisted the expertise of Kip Childress, a seasoned former NASCAR official. The appointment is expected to propel the series to unprecedented heights in the years to come. The official CARS Tour social media channels disseminated the news, sharing a press release in the form of a picture.

Advertisement

Now in its ninth season, the series, with Childress joining the team, shows signs of being ready for further growth and success. Before leaving NASCAR he served as the Assistant Director in the Cup Series.

Dale Earnhardt Jr and Kevin Harvick-owned series announces a new addition



Bearing a deep-rooted legacy as a third-generation official, Childress contributes a wealth of knowledge to his new position, having amassed 14 years of experience with NASCAR. Throughout his illustrious career, he has participated in various regional touring series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Advertisement

In a retweet by Junior, he stated, “This is a great addition to the Cars Tour and we are all ready to get Kip involved and up to speed. He will make us all better and move the series forward into the future.“

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DaleJr/status/1675872303295373313?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Starting this week, he’ll work hand in hand with CARS Tour Series Director Jack McNelly. His main role will be to oversee operations and track events. Childress has previously developed strong professional relationships with the CARS Tour’s ownership group including Dale Earnhardt Jr, Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick, and Justin Marks.

Kevin Harvick’s comments on the Newly appointed Cars TOUR executive director



Co-owner Kevin Harvick mentioned how the inclusion of Childress would be a “huge benefit” for the racing series.

The Stewart Haas Racing driver stated, “Kip’s professionalism and positive attitude is going be a huge benefit for the CARS Tour. He is well respected within the industry and is very passionate about this role. We’re happy to have him.”

Advertisement

By adding Childress, the ownership group has made another strategic move to strengthen its sanctioning body. This action also reinforces the CARS Tour as the leading asphalt Late Model Series in the Southeast for the foreseeable future.