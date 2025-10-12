Not Jeff Gordon or Jimmie Johnson, Noah Gragson Aspires to Be Like Dale Earnhardt Jr. Over His NASCAR Career

Noah Gragson has a role model in NASCAR. While some might think Gragson would pattern himself after seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson or four-time Cup champ Jeff Gordon, such is not the case.

“Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a really, really, really good race car driver, but might not have the resume of Jimmie Johnson or Jeff Gordon,” Gragson said. “He still won a lot of races in the Cup Series, which I’m nowhere near, but I told myself when I was younger, when I came out to my first race out here and thought, ‘Man, how can I stay in this sport one day if I ever get to that level?’ I want to be the guy who sells the most t-shirts. That’s what Dale Jr. did.”

Granted, Junior has many more fans than Gragson. Still, he set an example that Gragson wants to follow, not just as a race car driver, but also as a business owner, team owner, entrepreneur, and even a NASCAR Hall of Famer. Ironically, neither Gordon nor Johnson was ever named the sport’s Most Popular Driver during their respective careers.

Gragson’s role model isn’t just Earnhardt Jr. The Spire Motorsports driver also admires what Danica Patrick accomplished during her NASCAR career and how it has led to success in other areas for her, including a very successful podcast, her own wine brand, and long-time sponsorships with companies such as GoDaddy.com.

“Danica [Patrick] stayed in the sport for a long time and was one of the most popular, so I always told myself that if I could be the guy that could sell the most t-shirts and have the biggest fan base, you’re able to attract partners that way,” Gragson said. “That’s why I really put out a strong effort and a lot of energy into the fans, just because I am a fan.

“I’ve always told myself that if I want to make it in this sport, I may not be the best driver, but hopefully I could be a fan favorite too, and that could help point me in the right direction. It’s been a crazy ride. It’s been a wild ride, but [he’s] definitely very grateful for the fan support.”

During their respective careers, Junior and Patrick were among the most popular drivers in NASCAR. Although Patrick never got to be No. 1, Earnhardt Jr. was named the sport’s most popular driver for 15 straight years (2003-2017).

Only one other driver has been named MPD in Cup since Earnhardt Jr.

Since then, Chase Elliott has assumed Earnhardt’s previous “Most Popular” role, being the fans’ No. 1 choice for the past seven years (2018-2024) and will likely make it eight years in a row this season when the award is announced during the annual NASCAR post-season awards banquet in November in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Gragson would love to be the driver to overtake Elliott as the Cup Series’ MPD this season and going forward, but admits he has a long way still to go. “I’d hope so, but I doubt it,” Gragson said. “I don’t know what the numbers look like as far as how much he wins by every year, but he’s got a pretty strong fan base that, at least, a fan base that votes a lot.”

Perhaps part of the reason Gragson has not won MPD in the Cup Series is that he’s still chasing his first career Cup win (Sunday in Las Vegas will mark his 108th career Cup start).

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have a fan base that votes for me in the Truck Series and winning the Most Popular Driver there [2018], and then Xfinity Series [2022], but I can’t accurately answer that question,” Gragson said about whether he thinks he’ll ever win MPD in the Cup ranks. “I hope so, but if we’re going off the track record, [Elliott’s] got everybody covered.”

With his unique and brash attitude somewhat under the radar owing to his results in the Cup Series, maybe there will be a time when Gragson will be able to flaunt a half-unzipped firesuit in the Cup garage.