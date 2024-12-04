“Imagine Our Fan Base. In Shambles”: Kyle Busch Fans in Denial After Joey Logano Threatens NASCAR Legacy

Kyle Busch failed to win a race in 2024 and effectively ended his 19-season streak of having at least one win every year. He had a good number of chances to keep the streak running to see the number 20 but he could only collect a pair of second-place finishes in what was a terrible campaign, to say the least. What’s even worse is that his rival Joey Logano stands to gain from all this.

The reigning Cup Series champion Logano is currently the driver with the longest streak of having at least one win every season. He has not failed to reach victory lane in the thirteen seasons since 2012.

His record of 16 full-time seasons, 34 wins, and three championships make it easy to forget that he is just 34. He still has to secure a win in every season till 2030 to equal Busch’s record.

He will be 40 years old at the time. It is quite a long shot but the Team Penske driver is the one with the closest chance of being the first driver in history to go 20 seasons with at least one win.

Understandably, fans of Rowdy were not pleased with the idea of their record being broken by Logano of all people. Reporter Jeff Gluck posted on X how displeased Busch would be to see Logano break his record.

Kyle is going to be SO PISSED in 2031 when 41-year-old Joey breaks his record. https://t.co/qTYJzTHmm7 — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) December 3, 2024

Fans thronged below to express their opinions. One said, “Kyle? Imagine our fan base. In shambles.” Another strongly added, “NO NO NO NO NO, that CANNOT happen.” The dislike for being overthrown by Logano could stem from the general sentiment surrounding the driver and the controversial means by which he won his third Cup Series title this year.

One more comment said, “Not happening. Kyle was a dominant car for most of those years. Joey Slowgano can barely get a non fuel milage win.”

Many attribute Logano’s title to the faulty playoff format and sheer luck. Can he prove them wrong when and if NASCAR decides to change the way the game is played? It is to be seen. Another fan wasn’t exactly pleased with the idea of the streak by itself.

They wrote, “Ah yes, winning one garbage race every regular season.” Impressively, Logano could also break Jeff Gordon’s record of having 797 consecutive starts in the Cup Series. He still has a good decade of racing left in him, so he may achieve both. Not a lot of other drivers are in the vicinity to challenge Busch’s record.

Denny Hamlin has won in each of the last six seasons, William Byron has in five, Christopher Bell has in four. As nightmarish as it may be to the fans of Busch, Logano is the one who can dethrone Rowdy.