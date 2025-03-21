“Not Our Problem, It’s Your Problem”: Kyle Busch Reveals Wife Samantha’s Role in Mediating Between Husband and Son

Fatherhood has altered the demeanor of several drivers, with Bubba Wallace being the latest to embrace this change. However, one of the biggest transformations has been observed in Kyle Busch. Known previously as the aggressive “Rowdy” Busch, he has adopted a calmer and more composed presence on the track.

Richard Childress confirmed the same since his son Brexton began racing that Busch has matured considerably, aiming to serve as a role model for his son. Despite this maturity, conflicts between the father-son duo occasionally arise, requiring intervention, as Kyle recently disclosed.

During his recent appearance on Kevin Harvick’s podcast, Busch was queried about coaching his son and whether his wife Samantha often plays mediator between the two. Busch confirmed that she does have to intervene, explaining that there are moments when he feels compelled to critique Brexton’s racing decisions and guide him on what went awry.

“There are times where I want to get on him about something and I’ll tell him and he’s like, ‘I’m trying that or I’m doing that or the car is terrible or it stinks it’s not fast enough’ and I’m like ‘Hold on a second, you got the best money can buy all right?’ Like sometimes it’s not our problem it’s your problem. So, you’ve got to figure it out,” said Busch.

He continued, “And then he gets a little mad when you tell him that he didn’t do his job. Mom is kind of the intermediary there where she helps kind of smooth things over and we get to a common ground.”

Brexton is still in his formative years as a driver and a person. Yet he has already secured numerous victories, including this year’s Junior Sprint A-Main Saturday night at the 2025 Tulsa Shootout. Clearly, Brexton is a talented driver, but he still has much to learn from his father, Kyle Busch.

Kyle on what makes Brexton understand that it’s not easy to win

Kyle acknowledged that Brexton often reminds him that he wins more races than his father does. He advised him to savor these moments because the path ahead only becomes more challenging.

In a conversation with Kevin Harvick, when asked about helping his son grasp the complexities of racing, Kyle explained what helps Brexton understand how hard it is to win in racing. “I think what helps him understand how hard it is are the times when he travels and races and doesn’t win all the time.”

Despite his age, Brexton has shown extraordinary skills as a racecar driver so far, sparking enthusiasm among fans who are eager to one day see him racing on the same NASCAR tracks, possibly in the Cup Series, just like his father.