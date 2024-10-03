“Not Shocked”: Fans Bash Dale Earnhardt’s Former Crew Chief Over Biased Take, Blame NASCAR Amid Legal Issues

The dispute over NASCAR’s charter agreement has intensified, with 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports lodging an antitrust lawsuit against the officiating body. The former crew chief Larry McReynolds recently made it clear on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that he isn’t a fan of the approach that these teams are taking. He expressed that new entrants like 23XI Racing and less competitive outfits like Front Row Motorsports pushing for systemic changes isn’t what the sport requires.

He said, “We’ve got an organization that’s been here not even four years that all of a sudden is saying ‘We gotta change the way NASCAR’s run’. […] There are things we don’t like about it but we’re going to do what’s best for the sport and best for our business. […] and these people […] saying the way we’ve done business for 76 and a half years is wrong.” Not surprisingly, this view was not well-received by a segment of fans who support the stance of the two challenging teams.

They sharply criticized Larry McReynolds’ remarks and pointed out potential bias in opinion, given his affiliations. One noted on X, “Not at all shocked a host on the Sirius NASCAR channel, which is funded by NASCAR, feels that NASCAR hasn’t done anything wrong.” Another echoed his failing trust and quipped, “NASCAR employee defends NASCAR on NASCAR owner radio station…shocking lol.”

Rick Hendrick had said after signing the agreement that he did so just because he was tired of all the back and forth with NASCAR. A fan used this admission to counter Reynolds and wrote, “Rick Hendrick didn’t sign it because it “was good”. He literally said he signed it because he was tired. Shut up, Larry .”

Rick Hendrick didn’t sign it because it “was good”. He literally said he signed it because he was tired. Shut up, Larry — Dennis (@KineticBoom80) October 2, 2024

Further criticism came regarding the platform McReynolds used to share his take. A fan commented, “A lot of oldhead NASCAR figures are very anti-union. But it doesn’t help that NASCAR also owns MRN. Most people on Sirius NASCAR Radio are signed through NASCAR, including Larry McReynolds. It would be unwise to expect anything different from him.”

McReynolds responds to accusations suggesting he is a mouthpiece for NASCAR

Amidst claims from fans that McReynolds is closely tied to NASCAR and MRN, the former crew chief of Dale Earnhardt Sr. set the record straight in response to a comment on X. The fan had stated that most people on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, including McReynolds, are signed through NASCAR. The implication was that the opinions of Reynolds are biased.

Reynolds retorted, “Another person who has no idea! I do not work for NASCAR or MRN and have no contract or agreement from either and not remotely paid by either! #GetFactsStraight.”

No official statement from the officiating body has been issued yet. However, it is anticipated that they will address the allegations and deny the claims that it operates as an illegal monopoly under Section 2 of the Sherman Act. Likely, they will also present the single entity defense, arguing that they cannot be held liable for any allegations of illegal conspiracy with competitors.