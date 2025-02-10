“Maybe All the Greats I’m Thinking of Have Already Died”: NASCAR Insider Trashes Super Bowl Halftime Show, Fans in Unison

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

New Orleans is packed with the brightest stars as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl LIX. While the game has impressed many, what did not strike a chord was the half-time musical performance by Kendrick Lamar. Veteran NASCAR spotter Brett Griffin expressed his opinion on the act loudly on X.

Unable to comprehend why the event organizers would pick Lamar to do the half-time show, he asked, “Kendrick Lamar? I guess I’m old AF. Maybe all the greats I’m thinking of have already died, or they’ve already played the Super Bowl.” He did not stop there and continued the rant.

He posted again, “No disrespect to the artist but whoever picked that for a halftime show should be fired. That was the worst one ever. And if KC doesn’t score to open 2H this game will be the worst to go with it.” These opinions invoked a shower of responses from fans, both in favor of and against it.

One fan shot back writing how Lamar was a far better choice than the artists that NASCAR brings to races. Griffin responded, “NASCAR is cheap when booking artists. Duh. And no one comes to a race to watch a music performance.” He wasn’t the only stock car racing insider to have a problem with Lamar’s performance.

NASCAR is cheap when booking artists. Duh. And no one comes to a race to watch a music performance. https://t.co/PPkULb8aXu — Brett Griffin (@SpotterBrett) February 10, 2025

Fox Sports analyst Larry McReynolds wrote, “The best thing about this halftime show is……..It’s Over!!!!!!” Following the rain of criticism against his opinion, he detailed, “My comment about that halftime show has nothing to do with age, or nothing else! I actually enjoyed recent performances by Usher & The Weekend, but that was the worse entertainment I’ve seen at a Super Bowl HalfTime!”

Fans are excited to see artists perform at the Daytona 500

Some fans genuinely thought that NASCAR could do a better job at putting on musical shows than the NFL has done. One of them wrote, “Kinda excited for Pitbull next Sunday. Just saying.” Another agreed with Griffin’s stand and wrote, “At least @NASCAR gets half-decent country artists and not rappers every freaking year.”

In 2024, the Daytona 500 was postponed to Monday due to weather issues. This resulted in the cancellation of Pitbull’s pre-race show. However, he agreed to return in 2025 and entertain the crowd with his international chartbusters. After a year of waiting, the date is finally here. The singer will be on stage at Daytona on February 16.

Will he do a better job than Lamar has done in pleasing stock car racing fans? The answer will be visible for everyone to see in a week’s time.