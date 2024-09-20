“Nothing Is Too Fast for Them”: McLaren F1 CEO Draws Parallels Between Kyle Larson & Fernando Alonso

If there is one thing that is common between both NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso’s respective racing careers, it’s that both drivers have been a part of the famed Indy 500 at some point in their careers. While Larson ran the iconic 500-mile-long event last year, Alonso was seen devoting time to the same back in 2017 as well as 2020.

Advertisement

Both talents from extremely different genres of motorsport converged on what has been labeled as racing’s greatest spectacle and took to one of the most challenging races in their unique ways. However, their results in this case do not paint the complete picture for fans of motorsport in general.

While their ultimate finishing positions might have been influenced by factors out of their control such as their team’s competitiveness or weather, McLaren F1 CEO Zak Brown recently spoke about how the two drivers are similar to each other more than they might realize.

Kyle Larson’s 2024 Indy 500 / Coca-Cola 600 double begins here, folks! Rookie orientation at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. So. Damn. Cool. #NASCAR #IndyCar pic.twitter.com/1xkDRVqM7N — Toby Christie (@Toby_Christie) October 12, 2023

During a conversation with former Cup Series champion turned broadcaster Kevin Harvick, Brown elaborated on the mindset of Larson and Alonso, as well as their ability to adapt to any racing situation.

“He (Alonso) was very calm, nothing seemed to be happening too fast for him and they’re able to compartmentalize, both Kyle and Fernando. They knew where they needed to be on race day but then they took it one day at a time. They were never too hung up on the timesheets. They’ve got extreme amount of confidence in themselves. They study a lot, they ask lots of questions,” said Brown.

Touching on Larson’s raw talent as a driver, he added, “Kyle, as a driver he’s as good as anyone I’ve ever seen.”

While both Alonso and Larson finished where they did after their foray into the world of high-speed open-wheeled oval racing’s pinnacle, it is safe to say both drivers impressed the world with their abilities to adapt to a vastly different scenario from what they are usually used to competing in.

What does Alonso and Larson’s racing portfolio look like?

The Hendrick Motorsports regular is known for his exploits in the world of grassroots oval racing and dirt-track racing in between his full-time job as a Cup Series driver. The Elk Grove, California native has competed and won at events such as the World of Outlaws along with his dominant Cup Series championship victory in 2021.

Larson also has experience racing sports cars at events such as the 24 Hours of Daytona under his belt.

On the other hand, the current Aston Martin F1 driver is best known for his exploits at Renault which earned him his two world championship titles in Formula 1.

"The #Indy500 is the one left." Fernando @alo_oficial has conquered Le Mans, Monaco, the @F1 championship, and even the #Rolex24 earlier this year. Alonso said "it's a possibility" that he could run in the Indy 500 every year until he captures racing's Triple Crown. pic.twitter.com/pzdfMIniIg — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) April 10, 2019

Alonso also has won one of the most coveted endurance racing titles in the world, the 24 Hours of Le Mans with Toyota Gazoo Racing, and has also participated in the Dakar Rally with Toyota in 2020. He ended his offroad racing experience with an overall 13th-place finish.

It remains to be seen what Larson can do during his upcoming Indy 500 attempt in 2025 as well as his current bid during the 2024 NASCAR Playoffs, while Alonso tackles the 2024 F1 season alongside Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll.