“Going to be Fun”: NASCAR Fans Hyped Ahead of Toni Breidinger and Giovanni Ruggiero’s Much-Anticipated Full-Time Debuts

NASCAR’s sole female driver, Toni Breidinger, is ready for her full-time debut in the Craftsman Truck Series with Tricon Garage, supported by partners like Raising Cane’s, Celsius, and Sunoco. Although the spotlight will be intensely focused on her, anticipating performances that surpass her peers’ — and quickly — her journey is unlikely to be straightforward. Nonetheless, a steadfast contingent of fans is vocally backing her every move.

Advertisement

Recently, when Tricon Garage shared an image of Breidinger and Giovanni Ruggiero on their official X handle with the caption, “okay rooks,” hinting at their upcoming full-time rookie debuts in 2025 behind the wheels of the #5 and #17 Toyota Tundra trucks, the response was overwhelmingly positive.

Fans seized the moment to express their excitement and support, with one particularly enthusiastic supporter exclaiming, “let’s gooooo,” while another anticipated, “Going to be fun .” Meanwhile, a more pragmatic fan pointed out, “Less than 2 weeks away!” hinting toward the countdown to their anticipated debut.

Breidinger, who made her NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series first start in 2023 at Kansas, finishing a commendable P15, subsequently competed at Gateway and Nashville, where she finished P24th and P17, respectively. In 2024, Breidinger had just one opportunity to compete in the truck series at Daytona, where she secured a P27 place finish.

Throughout her career, Breidinger has participated in 65 races in the ARCA Menards Series, achieving four top-5 finishes in 2023 and ending the 2024 season in P4 place overall with 11 top-10 finishes. At the 2021 Drive for Diversity Awards ceremony, she was honored with the Developmental Series Driver Award, marking her as the first Arab-American woman to participate in a NASCAR-sanctioned event.

The 25-year-old driver expressed her feelings about driving full-time in NASCAR, saying, “Racing full-time with Tricon is a dream for me. It’s been a 15-year process to get here, but I’m so excited for this moment and ready to capitalize on it.”

However, she is acutely aware of the challenges that come with advancing to the Truck Series, particularly as a woman. In an interview with Claire B Lang, when questioned about her readiness to compete amid the intense scrutiny that young drivers — and especially female drivers — often face, Breidinger acknowledged her familiarity with the tracks, underscoring her preparedness to tackle these challenges.

She noted that her previous experience on the tracks has given her insight into her strengths and weaknesses, and she plans to hone her skills during the off-season to bolster her confidence at the starting line. Breidinger further explained that much of her preparation is psychological, an area she has diligently worked on in recent years.

That’s why she views herself as more mentally resilient and focused, confident in her own abilities. Toni asserted that she excels at maintaining composure under pressure.

In addition to her racing career, she has been featured in modeling campaigns for prominent brands such as Gap, Victoria’s Secret, and Free People. Recently, Breidinger achieved a milestone by becoming the first NASCAR driver to be featured in Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue.