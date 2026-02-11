Steve Letarte Makes Depressing Prediction About Brad Keselowski’s NASCAR Season

Brad Keselowski missed the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium as he continues to recover from a leg injury sustained during an offseason skiing trip. However, the RFK Racing co-owner is aiming to be fully fit in time for the 68th Daytona 500 on February 15 and to start his 2026 Cup Series campaign on the right foot. Unfortunately, not many expect him to fare particularly well in that race or over the course of the season.

Veteran crew chief Steve Letarte and former driver Kyle Petty discussed the chances of him reaching Victory Lane in 2026 on NASCAR’s Inside The Race recently. The last time Keselowski won a race was at Darlington in 2024. While Petty has a glimpse of hope that he might win again, Letarte is pretty sure that it is an unlikely outcome.

Letarte said, “I think it’s gonna be tough because Chris Buescher is sitting in the same equipment.

“I think Chris Buescher, in his age, has a little bit more firepower behind the wheel than Brad Keselowski does. Very talented and very calculated. I am not saying he cannot win a race. But if I had to list 15 drivers who are going to win, I don’t think I have Brad on that list,” he added.

Letarte believes that the biggest challenge that Keselowski faces will be from the very drivers he has employed in his team. Buescher and Ryan Preece are arguably in a lot better form than he is. Furthermore, Preece heads into the season carrying a lot of momentum after just winning the Clash. So, he will first have to figure out a way to outdo them before he looks at the other big names.

Petty’s opinion on whether Keselowski can win in 2026

Petty strongly opined that at least 85% of the races in the season will be won by drivers from Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Team Penske. The remaining races are what will be up for grabs for the drivers from other outfits. So, can Keselowski battle against the other 20 or so drivers and secure that one win?

Petty thinks it will be a tough road. He said, “I think it is going to be tough for that team. Even coming off a win at Bowman Gray. It is momentum. I will give them that. It is something to hang your hat on. I will give them that. But to carry that into the rest of the year against these other guys, I just think it is going to be tough for Brad to find his way back to Victory Lane.”

Even under normal circumstances, reaching Victory Lane would have been one hell of an accomplishment to make. To make things tougher, Keselowski is heading into battle with the leg injury. Hopefully, he will come out of the other end with something to be proud of.