“One Can Only Hope”: Michael Jordan’s Moment With Kyle Busch Makes NASCAR Fans’ Imagination Run Wild Amid Struggling Season for RCR Driver

Kyle Busch’s ongoing slump in NASCAR has now stretched over a year and a half, prompting fans to daydream about a fresh start with a different team that could potentially end his winless run. Last season, speculation ran rampant with talks of Busch possibly returning to his old team, Joe Gibbs Racing. Interestingly, Busch didn’t shoot down the speculation. He had remarked that if JGR extended an offer once his current deal with Richard Childress Racing expires, he would certainly give it some thought.

At present, however, fans seem to be chasing a new storyline after looking at Michael Jordan’s rapport with Busch at Darlington. Although none of the drivers from Jordan’s own 23XI Racing stable took the checkered flag, it was his business partner, Denny Hamlin, who stole the spotlight by winning his second consecutive victory. Jordan seemed happy.

As the NBA legend made his way down pit road, he smiled at Ryan Blaney and exchanged what appeared to be a light-hearted remark, based on the latest pictures circulating on X.

More notably, he was also seen walking arm-in-arm with Busch, his hand draped over Busch’s shoulders — a gesture that has sparked new fan theories and wishful thinking, with many wondering whether a move to 23XI Racing could turn the tide for Busch and put his winless streak to rest.

One fan remarked, “So this Herbst guy isn’t working out for us, and I was just wondering…” while another chimed in, “One can only hope he gets away from RCR.” While an enthusiast wished, “Hopefully discussing a contract,” a fan took a jab, saying, “Trying to steal another driver from RCR. F-Jordan,” drawing a parallel to Tyler Reddick’s exit from RCR in 2022 to join 23XI.

Why do you think MJ has his arms around Kyle Busch https://t.co/0SwYHYtouX — Max Malofy (@KBMV18) April 9, 2025

However, the move turned out pretty good for Reddick. Despite Reddick’s strong form, most notably finishing P4 last season, he never cracked the top 12 during his three-year stint with RCR, a stat fans haven’t overlooked.

Adding more fuel to the fire, Busch’s own brother, Kurt, hung up his helmet while driving for none other than Michael Jordan’s NASCAR outfit. That’s precisely why many fans feel that if Kyle Busch parts ways with Richard Childress Racing, it might just break the spell that has kept victory out of reach for the past 64 races.

After enduring his first winless season in two decades last year, Busch has continued to battle uphill in the current campaign, showing no signs of turning the corner in the opening eight races.

Much like the previous season, he has flirted with the front but hasn’t managed to seal the deal. So far, he’s secured three top-five finishes and one in the top ten. Still, fans remain on the edge of their seats, hoping Rowdy storms back onto the podium and silences the doubters.