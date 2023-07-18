“Not Where We’re At”: Brad Keselowski Left Frustrated Despite Positive Result in New Hampshire

It has been more than two years since Brad Keselowski celebrated in Victory Lane in the NASCAR Cup Series. Since his last win back in 2021 coming with Team Penske, Keselowski has donned the hat of the owner as well, an experience that can be described as bittersweet so far. Keselowski has not tasted a win as an owner and this is something that he desperately wants to change.

Following the race at New Hampshire, Keselowski ended up with a top-5, a pretty decent result for a team that has managed to stay above the playoff cut-off points so far. Speaking to the media after the race, he mentioned how he was frustrated with the overall lack of speed from his team.

Brad Keselowski shares his frustration regarding his team’s lack of pace



Speaking to the press after the race, Keselowski stated, “I want both cars to be competing for wins. That’s not where we’re at. It’s frustrating. We have to find more speed we have to get better to be the team that we want to be. That can contend for playoff spots and race wins. Do that every week.”

“From the driver’s side I’m fairly pleased, you know, I felt like we had 10th maybe 11th place car today. And brought home a top-5. I’ve been really solid on pit road. Really solid with the moves we made on the track and I’m proud of that,” He concluded.

Keselowski explains his plans on winning a race before the playoffs

Interestingly, it has been 82 races since Keselwsoki last won a race, which was back at the 2021 Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

The RFK driver-owner also said, “Yeah I mean, this weekend not too close, last weekend real close. You know so I guess depends on the weekend. We know the next few weeks are gonna be challenging for us.”

“We need to claw and get everything that we can get. Six weeks left to the playoffs, right? We need to go at least four more weeks without a new winner. Or if there is, be us, to feel comfortable. But until then we are gonna keep clawing.”

With a top 5 finish at New Hampshire, Keselowski is looking good for the races ahead. He did mention that the next couple of weeks would pose a significant challenge for both him and his team since they would have to score a win within the remaining few races in order to fully secure themselves in the playoffs.