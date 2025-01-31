“Only in America”: Richard Childress Details NASCAR Beginnings, Sheds Light on Iconic Bowman Gray Incident

Richard Childress’s life story is a prime example of the American Dream becoming a bright reality. The 79-year-old NASCAR team owner went from selling peanuts in the stands of the Bowman Gray Stadium to becoming one of the most influential figures in global motorsports. He doesn’t take this transition lightly.

Ahead of the Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium, WXII interviewed Childress in consideration of his association with the historic race track. He delved into multiple stories of the past that kept him on the journey toward upward economic mobility. A remarkable one of them all was how he bought his first race car.

The 1947 Plymouth was previously used as a taxi cab. Its owner was willing to part ways with it for $20. He bought it along with a friend, and they flipped a coin to see who got to drive it. Childress ended up winning the toss. He said, “Only in America could a kid with a $20 race car and a dream be here today… Everything you see today and everything started with that old $20 race car.”

Following a few weeks of sharing the car between the two of them, the friends decided to buy another car and expand into a two-car operation. Childress is confident that he wouldn’t be where he is right now without the experience that came to him as a nine-year-old who sold peanuts and popcorn at the track trying to support his family.

The big break in Childress’s racing career

Years after purchasing his first race car, Childress shelved out $400 to buy a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro. He took it to Alabama for the inaugural race of the Talladega Superspeedway in 1969 when an opportunity came knocking on his door. 16 drivers boycotted the race citing driver safety and he got to be one of the drivers who filled the field in their place.

He ended up finishing 23rd in the event. But the actual victory came in the form of the $5000 that William H.G. France rewarded him with. This money is what set the dream of owning a NASCAR team in motion. He said many years later, “In everyone’s lives, there’s moments that change it and Talladega definitely set the road, the path for me to move up in racing.”

“I came back and bought some land, built a shop, started my first shop. Opened it up as a garage fixing wrecked cars and racing on the side.” Time has flown at a blistering pace since that day. Richard Childress Racing is a massive powerhouse in the sport and heads into 2025 with dreams of a 14th driver’s championship.