“Only Way to Go”: When Clint Bowyer Revealed His Preference for Selfies Over Autographs for Fans

Several NASCAR drivers, including Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin, have openly talked about NASCAR offering unparalleled fan engagement, surpassing that of the NBA or NFL. Fans often line up outside the paddock areas to get autographs, and hats signed, and even take selfies with their favorite drivers. Hamlin, in particular, has even been spotted playing rock, paper, scissors with fans.

However, Clint Bowyer, who competed in the NASCAR Cup Series from 2005 to 2020 and now serves as a NASCAR analyst for Fox Sports, takes a different approach. When pressed for time, Bowyer has expressed less enthusiasm for signing autographs.

The now 45-year-old has adapted seamlessly to the evolving dynamics of fan interactions in the digital age. During a 2019 interview with Jeff Gluck, Bowyer suggested:

“I think a selfie in today’s day and age, with the technology that smartphones have, is the only way to go. We have hero cards and things like that, and you might be able to get one, but what are you going to do with it? If I have a picture with a friend, I can send it to 30 people, you know what I mean? If you have a card in your hand, you might take it back to your house and never see it again.”

.@ClintBowyer looking very retro as he arrives at the #Bojangles500 pre-race stage! -MM pic.twitter.com/4Upk1NSDX2 — Miss Sprint Cup (@MissSprintCup) September 6, 2015

While autographs were once a cornerstone of NASCAR tradition, today’s fans increasingly prioritize selfies or pictures with drivers—moments captured on their cameras to share on social media.

That said, Bowyer isn’t dismissive of autographs entirely. He has often been spotted enjoying meet-and-greet sessions with NASCAR fans, showing his appreciation for the sport’s traditional audience while acknowledging the shift towards more digitally shareable moments.

Bowyer reflects on long race weekend nights

For NASCAR drivers, breaking a long winless streak often calls for celebrations with their team and family. However, after a grueling race that falls short of expectations. Bowyer shared his perspective on such long weekends, stating,

“If it’s a good race, if it’s a bad race. In 2016 (his miserable year with HScott Motorsports), it was straight to the bar and make a drink. Now you only do that if you’re celebrating. But you got kids. You walk in the door and you get them baths, you get teeth brushed, you get pajamas on and you get them in bed. I take one, (wife Lorra) takes the other and you get in bed completely exhausted.”

Giving an insight into how a race car driver’s mind works, Boywer successfully showcased how performance on the track can often be directly proportional to the driver’s mindset and morale, especially in a fast-paced world such as stock car racing.