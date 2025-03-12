“I’m Really Anxious”: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Raw Emotions Ahead of Much-Awaited Personal Insight Into Father’s Life

Amazon has been working on creating a documentary titled Earnhardt over the past year. The four-part series will focus on Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s life as a NASCAR legend and offer never-before-seen insights into his personal and familial life. His son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., has already watched all four parts and spoke about them in an episode of Dale Jr. Download.

Ryan McGee wrote and released a documentary film titled Dale in 2007. It is one of the most well-received films about the Intimidator. Junior believes that the new series complements the film perfectly. Dale focuses on his father’s persona on the race track as a champion, while Earnhardt focuses on who he was when the cameras were not on him.

Together, they provide a holistic picture of the iconic driver. Junior said, “That’s what the Dale doc does to the fullest. It celebrates how badass of a racecar driver this guy was. But this documentary we’re doing with the folks on Prime is much more personal … I don’t want to say too much, but I’m really anxious to see the response to it.”

Several pieces of footage found in the series are ones that Junior did not know existed. He admitted that watching them was too hard and that he got severely emotional. The filmmakers have even found videos in which Earnhardt was about his usual self without realizing that there were cameras on him. Fans will get to see and hear him for who he was.

One of the most pleasant surprises that came Junior’s way was the part with Ralph Earnhardt, his grandfather. The only way he had been remembering the old man was through a small clip of an interview in Charlotte. He was unaware of the fact that more videos of him existed. But Amazon left him in awe with its ability to uncover the rarest pieces of history.

He continued, “There’s some stuff of my childhood there. Of us as kids that I just forgot about or don’t remember being available. They were like, ‘Dude, we’re finding stuff that I know you don’t know exists.’ They’re going to digitize all that and give it to me for me to have.” Junior sounded quite elated at the prospect.

Each episode of the four-part series will be roughly an hour and a half in length. They are expected to come out sometime in 2025, but an official date has not been announced yet. Alongside Netflix’s Full Speed, this documentary can be expected to be one with a record viewership.