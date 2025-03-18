“Was a True American Hero”: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Close Associate In Sync With NASCAR Fans About Latest Insight Into the Intimidator’s Life

Amazon Prime’s Earnhardt is set to hit the screens on Memorial Day Weekend this year. Dale Earnhardt Jr. had already piqued the interest of fans by claiming on his podcast that the four-part docuseries showcases never-seen-before insights into his father’s life. Mike Davis, one of his close associates, has doubled down on the same.

Davis wrote on X, in response to a trailer posted by Prime Video, “I’ve worked with this family for more than 2 decades, which is to say I thought I’d seen and heard it all. I thought wrong. This docuseries contains footage I had never seen, stores I had never heard, and depths I never realized. Just wait.” Needless to say, his reiteration left fans excited.

One fan replied to him, “Damn, Sr. was a true American hero, just hasn’t been the same without him. He kept @NASCAR accountable and honest.” Earnhardt was a respected driver throughout the garage. His voice carried a lot of influence and made sure that things were straight. It has been 25 years since he passed away and the void he left is yet to be filled.

Another fan has been preparing himself to watch the docuseries by going over the early races of the Intimidator. They wrote, “Excited to see this too. Been. Watching Earnhardt race awhile too.” One more followed, “They simply don’t make em like that no more!” The release of the docuseries will coincide with the beginning of Prime Video’s Cup Series coverage.

It all begins with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte and, notably, Dale Jr. will be a member of the broadcast booth when it does. This led a fan to wonder, “Do you think if Dale was still alive he’d be in the booth with JR?? Just cool to think about as a race fan.” Wouldn’t that have been a sight?

How is Mike Davis related to the Earnhardt family?

Before 2004, Earnhardt Jr. worked with Jade Gurss, a branding specialist, to build his image. Gurss was an experienced legend in the industry but decided to stop working with Dale Jr. due to high workloads. The replacement that he found for his position was a young man named Mike Davis.

Davis was working for Jimmy Spencer (driver) at the time. He was wise enough to accept the opportunity that came his way and shifted to the new camp.

He started off doing public relations work but became the communications director of JR Motorsports in 2007. He served in that position till 2016. Between 2017 and 2022, he was the brand managing director.

Currently, Davis is working towards the growth of Dirty Mo Media. He is majorly responsible for building the brand that is Dale Earnhardt Jr. and helping the icon win 15 Most Popular Driver Awards. The words of Dale Jr. and Davis together have created big hype around the Earnhardt series.