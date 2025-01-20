“People Don’t Realize…”: When Kurt Busch Shared the Brutal Routine That Prepared Him for a NASCAR Race

The 2004 Cup Series champion Kurt Busch, in a 2018 interview, revealed what his routine is to keep himself in shape to successfully compete in the game. After all, NASCAR is a grueling arena where only the fittest and most ruthless can survive.

Busch is retired from full-time racing now. But back when he was still a part of it, his days used to be comprised of eight hours of sleep, clean eating, a hardcore exercise regime, and team meetings. He said, “Strength training, especially my upper body, is crucial. And so is practicing being intensely, physically focused for hours.”

“The key for me is repetitive cardio: running, biking, step machine, kayaking on the lake outside my house.” He also underwent other physical activities like pilates, yoga, and meditation. The night before a race, Busch always opted for a steak or a salmon and pasta. A few hours before the green flag flew, he took a piece of fruit.

And right before he got into his car, he ate his lucky turkey sandwich. There was more to this sandwich than superstition. He explained, “It’s plain and simple, and turkey kind of calms you down. Also, some Fritos for the salt. Electrolytes are important for hydration. In the car, I don’t have energy drinks or food. Nothing to distract me. Just water.”

Busch says fans don’t understand the demands of racing

When Martin Truex Jr. retired from racing at the end of the 2024 season, he told the press that he wanted to get away from traveling across the country for races every weekend. His profession had taken over his personal life and after two decades in motorsports, all he wanted to do was time with his family.

Such admissions shine a strong light on the hardships that NASCAR stars undergo. Being inside the car during a race requires the utmost will and physical prowess. To do it every week is a task next to impossible for the common folk. Busch added in the interview, “People don’t realize how physically demanding it is to drive race cars.”

“Three hours of enduring G-forces, reacting to other drivers at 200 mph, and talking to my team are all in a day’s work.” The interior of a stock car can get up to 135 degrees hot under extreme conditions. Imagine bearing through such heat for hours together while trying to reach victory lane.

Coolant systems play a minor part in helping drivers coast through these challenges. He detailed their effect, “I have a device that pumps fresh, cool air into my helmet. I imagine my body is in a hot tub and my head’s in the cool autumn air.” Busch’s words are the best answer to anyone who questions if race car drivers are serious athletes.