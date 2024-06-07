Pit Passes: What NASCAR Can Learn About Better Fan Experience From NHRA

NASCAR has continually faced complaints that the fan experience that it provides has deteriorated over the years. In the past five years, numerous driver events have disappeared, pre-season celebrations at fan and media events have been canceled, and practice sessions have been severely limited, amongst other such issues. Facing pressure to do a better job, could NASCAR take an example from the NHRA?

Eight-time National Hot Rod Association Top Fuel World Champion Tony Schumacher revealed a special Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. paint scheme in Bristol, ahead of the Thunder Valley Nationals. After doing so, he spoke to the press about comparing the fan experience in NHRA with that of NASCAR. “NASCAR fans that have never understood drag racing, they’ve never been to one,” he said.

“Difference is, you get to come into the pits and for a few moments, your kids are going to put their phones down. They’re going to watch because the cars go 330 miles an hour. But you know what? They get to come into the pits, get their autographs, and watch the car get disassembled and reassembled in just a few minutes.” He continued to express his belief that it made fans feel like they were a part of the team.

Schumacher will drive the 11,000 HP machine at Bristol, a venue he has won six times at. The NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals is set to begin on Friday. While he contends that the fans in NHRA have a far better experience than the ones in NASCAR, there are ones within the stock car racing community who believe that NASCAR fans are already lucky with the level of access they get.

The fiasco that Joey Logano got himself into in 2023 for commenting on fan experience

Team Penske superstar Logano faced backlash late last year after he said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that NASCAR fans were spoiled with the access that they get to drivers. He underlined that no other sport offers the chance to meet stars as easily as in stock car racing. “Our fans are spoiled. I love our race fans but think about other sports for a second. Think about it,” he said.

Fan experience is the key to success. Think about what’s been taken from the nascar fan in the last 5 years. Pre-season at track, fan and media events gone. Speedweeks in Daytona. Gone. Practices and happy hour gone. All star events in Charlotte gone. 3 day Cup shows… — Brett Griffin (@SpotterBrett) January 17, 2024

The driver was forced to clarify his words multiple times in the aftermath, post which he stayed with his opinion that NASCAR offers a commendable fan experience. Regardless of his opinion, it is unanimously in agreement that the sport has to move forward on all fronts. And maybe NHRA does have something to teach NASCAR in this regard.