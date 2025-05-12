mobile app bar

“Unfortunately His Cancer Was Just Too Much”: Joey Logano Reveals Heartbreaking Story Behind Sticker on Car at Kansas

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Apr 5, 2025; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) talks with media at Darlington Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Apr 5, 2025; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) talks with media at Darlington Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

NASCAR is not just about winning. It’s also about people. Whether it’s drivers, team members or fans, everybody is special. Three-time and defending NASCAR Cup champion Joey Logano’s No. 22 Ford Mustang honored one very special person in Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway.

Logano paid tribute to a seven-year-old young man — known simply as “Liam” — who passed away just two hours after Logano had won last week’s race in Texas. He decided to honor the young race fan with a special sticker that was attached to the side window vent of Logano’s car in Sunday’s race.

Logano spoke to FOX Sports prior to Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway, dedicating the event in Liam’s memory.

“Liam is an incredible kid, incredible family,” Logano said. The Penske driver shared the backstory of how he met the kid at the Charlotte Roval last year. Logano and his wife invited Liam’s family over to their house back then, with their kids playing together well past bedtime.

“He fought cancer for quite some time. Unfortunately, his cancer was just too much and he passed away two hours after the race last week,” Logano continued, recounting what Liam did during his life’s final few hours.

“His mom put a post out there saying how one of his last moments of joy was sitting there on the couch with her watching his favorite driver win,” Logano said before shedding light on the bigger things in life.

“I said to our team earlier (this week) that sometimes you don’t realize what you’re doing and that there’s something way bigger. We thought that win was big for our team and for our fans, but when you think about little Liam having his last few moments with us enjoying that victory, how much deeper it really was,” he added poignantly. He suggested that the sticker was a symbolic gesture of Liam riding with the No. 22 team.

Joey Logano: More than just a racer

Logano’s care for and connection with children is nothing unusual. The Connecticut native has been involved in a number of activities to help others.

Like several other NASCAR drivers, including Greg Biffle, Logano played a key role in last fall’s Hurricane Helene rehabilitation and recovery. Logano’s foundation awarded more than $250,000 to aid the victims.

He gave away two brand new Ford vehicles to individuals who lost their vehicles in hurricane-related flooding. He also donated $5,000 to the Crossnore Communities for Children center in Morganton, North Carolina.

Post Edited By:Abhishek Ramesh

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these