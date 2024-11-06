“Punishing the Smaller Teams”: NASCAR Accused of Buckling Under Rick Hendrick’s Pressure Amid Martinsville Debacle

NASCAR fans and spectators were somewhat relieved that NASCAR took action against the drivers who deliberately manipulated the race at Martinsville. But many pointed out that William Byron, who arguably benefited the most from the whole scheme, was left untouched.

Ross Chastain and Austin Dillon, whose teams faced penalties, were protecting Byron’s position during the race. They neither overtook the #24 car themselves nor allowed anyone from behind to do so, effectively serving as a shield for Byron.

Likewise, Bubba Wallace, who dramatically slowed down in the final lap to potentially boost Christopher Bell’s chances of securing a spot in the Championship 4, saw his team penalized as well.

As per an update from Bob Pockrass, “NASCAR penalties: No drivers suspended but Chastain, Dillon, and Wallace crew chiefs, spotters and competition directors have been suspended for Phoenix. Teams and drivers fined $100K and docked 50 points.”

Amid the orchestrated efforts to influence race outcomes, William Byron smoothly advanced to the Championship 4, while those who assisted him faced hefty penalties. Fans have expressed outrage over the perceived injustice, arguing that Byron’s team, Hendrick Motorsports, should also face consequences.

One fan voiced their frustration, “Yet Byron, HMS and Chevrolet get off” while another speculated, “I’m sure Mr Hendrick would be happy to pay $200k to be in the Final 4.”

Another fan pointed out, “This does nothing. They didn’t even punish those who ultimately benefited from this, which is Byron, HMS, and Chevy. This is just punishing the smaller teams for the benefit of HMS. How disgusting.” Meanwhile, another individual remarked, “Hendricks paying $100k for a shot at the cup… no brainer.”

NASCAR’s crackdown on race manipulation in the past

Back in 2013, Michael Waltrip Racing faced severe consequences, slapped with a whopping $300,000 fine for engineering the finish at Richmond Raceway to ensure MWR driver Martin Truex Jr. could sneak into the playoffs.

The scheme involved Clint Bowyer’s intentional spin to trigger a late caution, followed by an oddly timed green-flag pit stop from MWR’s third driver, Brian Vickers. The fallout included a 50-point deduction for the implicated cars, and Truex was stripped of his playoff spot.

Penske Racing and Front Row Motorsports also came under fire for allegedly tilting the scales in the Chase decider in the same race. As a result, NASCAR constricted its rules in 2013, demanding that competitors exert “100 percent of their ability with the goal of achieving their best possible finishing position in an event.”

A similar incident unfolded two years ago involving the SHR team at the Charlotte Roval. Cole Custer’s crew chief, Mike Shiplett, instructed Custer to reduce his speed on the final lap, allowing teammate Chase Briscoe to overtake him during a playoff elimination race. The move propelled Briscoe into the next round of contention.

Eventually, NASCAR imposed a $100,000 fine on Cole Custer and his crew chief Mike Shiplett and stripped the team of 50 driver and owner points.