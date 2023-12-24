“Represents What America Is”: Veteran Italian Racer’s Candid Viewpoint on NASCAR

Since NASCAR ran its first race in 1948 at Daytona, stock car racing has become a symbol of the strength and growth of the US. One of the finest from the racing world has now given voice to that thought. The Le Mans 24 Hours and Formula 1 hero, Max Papis, sat down with former racer Kenny Wallace recently and spoke about how NASCAR equals America.

He said, “NASCAR equals America for me. I wanted to see what was the American dream.” Born in Italy, Papis’ love for racing took him across the world to drive in different tracks and ranks. As one of those few drivers who came from outside the rings of NASCAR and managed to break into it, his words reflected the sentiment the sport carries for upcoming drivers.

Curbing what was no doubt a big transition into a few words, he added, “NASCAR represents what America is. My previous life was cheese and crackers. I learned to how to like hotdog and beers.”

Using his 30 years of experience behind the wheel, Papis has spent a major part of these last few years developing NASCAR’s best. Acting as a, as he terms it, “performance advisor” to the likes of William Byron and Joey Logano, he has led them to significant success. In his words, “You make someone that is already great, become excellent. I add my 30 years of experience to the 23-year-old experience of William, to make him better every day.”

And Papis’ claims show in action too as Hendrick Motorsports’ Byron finished 2023 at a new high with the best season of his career so far.

The diverse journey of Max Papis in racing covers F1, NASCAR, and more

There’s no denying that Max Papis is an extraordinary race car driver in that he has succeeded in various motorsport disciplines throughout his career. Starting his journey as a test driver for Team Lotus in Formula 1, he drove in the Champ Car World Series, IndyCar, and all three tiers of NASCAR.

He also carries the credential of being the son-in-law of Emerson Fittipaldi, Formula 1 World Champion and 2x Indy500 winner. Papis’s resume also includes appearances in NASCAR Canada, IMSA, IROC, and the Whelen Euro Series.

For a man with such a plethora of experience in his pocket, the only mission right now is to provide NASCAR with more champions in the future using his advising skills.