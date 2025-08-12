Richard Childress Takes A Different Road Than Mark Martin, Bats for Current NASCAR Playoff Format

With fan backlash still fresh from Joey Logano’s 2024 championship run, where he claimed the title with an average finish of over 17, NASCAR has formed a committee this year to explore changes to the playoff format. Initially, the sanctioning body planned to roll out adjustments ahead of the 2025 season, but later confirmed the current structure would stay in place for another year, with any revisions pushed to 2026.

The debate hasn’t been limited to the grandstands. Many veteran drivers have rallied behind the pre-2004 system, which crowned champions through season-long consistency rather than a playoff sprint.

Mark Martin even posted poll results on his X account showing 59.7 percent of fans preferred the classic 36-race format used until 2003. Martin also backed Denny Hamlin’s call to return to the old system. Richard Childress, however, sees it differently.

Speaking with John Roberts on Kenny Wallace’s YouTube channel, the RCR owner made it clear he favors the playoff model. “I like it better than it was before,” he said.

“I know we finished second and third several times and what would happen, one guy would get out front and he’d build so many points it was no excitement for the crowd or the fans. And I think that’s the reason you see a lot of sports from golf to so many different sports going to playoffs and I think they see the success of NASCAR’s playoffs and that’s the reason you’re seeing it.

“I just think, is it fair to the competitor? Yeah, if you’re winning every race, you’re running up front… But if you want to put on a show for the race fans that we all work for, that we’re out there working to put on a show for, I think the playoffs is the best thing we have going for our fans today.”

The old format, while beloved by purists, had its flaws. In 2003, Matt Kenseth won the Cup Series championship despite winning just once all year, while multiple-race winners fell short. His steady run to the title convinced NASCAR that a shake-up was needed, leading to the introduction of the Chase format in 2004.

That move stemmed from more than just one season’s outcome. Shifting times and evolving fan demographics demanded a format that could sustain interest and draw fresh audiences. While reviving the old system might please the old guard, it would likely fail to capture new fans, a key ingredient in keeping any sport alive and thriving.