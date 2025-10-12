mobile app bar

“A Lot of Parts to That Equation”: Joey Logano Provides Nuanced Take on NASCAR’s Horsepower Decision

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) during qualifying for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Mar 15, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) during qualifying for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

NASCAR’s plan to increase horsepower on the seventh-generation ‘Next Gen’ Cup cars next season is definitely a step in the right direction, says defending Cup champion and three-time overall champ Joey Logano.

Sanctioning body officials have said engine output on Cup cars will increase roughly 80 horsepower, from the current 670 to 750 for road courses and ovals less than 1.5-miles in length in 2026, much to the joy of drivers and crew chiefs that have lobbied NASCAR officials the last few years to give the current iteration of stock car the ability to have more passing power and maneuverability on the racetrack.

However, there is a bit of a caveat to the change: horsepower will remain at a significantly reduced 510 hp for superspeedways such as Daytona, Talladega, or tracks longer than 1.5 miles, such as Michigan (2 miles), as well as Pocono and Indianapolis (both 2.5 miles).

“I think it’s directionally correct,” Logano said during media availability Saturday at Las Vegas. “It’s obviously not a huge bump in power [but] it’s the direction they have to go.”

NASCAR will achieve the horsepower increase primarily by the use of larger tapered spacers. While NASCAR likely could have made the spacers even larger for even greater engine power, there are limitations.

“There’s a lot of parts to that equation,” Logano said. “It’s not that simple to just take the tapered spacer off and open them up and let her eat. It sounds cool. It’s easy to say that here, but when you dig a little deeper downstream, there are a lot of things that happen to handle that, so I think directionally it’s the right way,” added Logano.

Tire wear will also be impacted by the horsepower upgrade

Coupled with the larger tapered spacers is a new tire being developed by Goodyear. “I think the biggest thing that I’ve seen here recently in the last six months is what Goodyear is doing,” Logano said.

“Goodyear is bringing a tire that falls off, and we’re seeing that at a lot of different racetracks now. The horsepower will make the fall off a little bit faster. It will happen quicker. There will be more fall off with more horsepower, so it’s directionally kind of going that way, but what Goodyear is doing is the biggest part of the equation, in my opinion.”

How the change in recipe for the cars, be it at particular tracks, affects the racing and driver sentiment, remains to be seen next year.

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

