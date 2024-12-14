Richard Petty & Kyle Petty Remember Late Family Member as Legendary NASCAR Father-Son Duo Rekindle With Noble Cause

May 23, 2010; Charlotte, NC, USA; NASCAR Sprint Cup Series former drivers Richard Petty and Kyle Petty during Richard Pettys induction into the 2010 NASCAR hall of fame inaugural induction ceremony in Charlotte, North Carolina. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Adam Petty, grandson of Richard Petty and son of Kyle Petty, lost his life 24 years ago in a practice accident. Yet, his grandfather and father have made sure that his legacy lives on through a cause- a camp he envisioned to serve children with serious medical conditions. Building on the same, Richard recently made a monumental contribution, donating an additional 403 acres of land to Victory Junction.

Sharing the momentous news with fans, Kyle posted on his official X account: “Today was a big day for our family. 403 additional acres donated to @VictoryJunction.” The donation comprised eight parcels of land adjacent to the camp’s existing 140 acres. Of those, 84 acres were initially donated 20 years ago by Richard Petty and his late wife, Lynda, to help bring Adam’s vision to life.

On the occasion, Richard stated, “My family and I are dedicated to leaving a legacy. By donating an additional 403 acres, we hope to ensure the camp can continue serving even more children for generations to come.”

Today was a big day for our family. 403 additional acres donated to @VictoryJunction https://t.co/bcc9SyPsyZ — Kyle Petty (@kylepetty) December 13, 2024

In 1999, after visiting a camp for children with serious health challenges, Adam was inspired to create a similar haven. Determined to bring Adam’s vision to fruition, Kyle, alongside the NASCAR community and generous donors, championed the cause. In 2004, Victory Junction opened its doors, fulfilling Adam’s dream.

The organization runs year-round, providing children with serious illnesses and chronic medical conditions with transformative camp experiences that are fun, empowering, and medically safe—all at no cost to families. The camp relies on charity and contributions of all sizes to ensure these life-changing moments remain accessible to every child who walks through its gates.

Since its opening, Victory Junction has provided over 136,000 transformative camp experiences, welcoming children from all 50 states.

Reflecting on the camp’s impact, Kyle expressed that the joy and smiles it brings to children and their families continue to embody Adam’s generous spirit, making him feel as though he can still see his son’s smile.

What had happened to Adam Petty?

Richard once confessed that his bond with his grandson, Adam Petty, was closer than the one he shared with his son, Kyle, making Adam’s tragic loss especially devastating. The young Petty lost his life in a fatal racing accident at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on May 12, 2000.

While entering Turn 3 on the tight, flat, one-mile oval, the throttle on Adam’s car stuck, causing it to slam into the outside wall. The violent impact resulted in a basilar skull fracture, leading to his immediate death.

Just weeks later, another rising NASCAR driver, Kenny Irwin Jr., suffered a nearly identical accident at the same spot on the track. On July 7, Irwin’s throttle also stuck, leading to a crash in Turn 3. Like Adam, Irwin succumbed to a fatal head injury. These back-to-back tragedies brought increased scrutiny to NASCAR’s safety protocols.

Adam’s promising career had only just begun. He made his sole Cup Series start at Texas Motor Speedway on April 2, 2000, but his race ended after 215 laps due to engine failure, resulting in a 40th-place finish.

In the wake of Adam’s death, Kyle Petty honored his son’s memory by switching his NASCAR number to the #45—Adam’s number—and continued to drive it for the remainder of his Cup Series career, keeping Adam’s legacy alive on the track.