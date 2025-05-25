Ryan Blaney Stands Strong With Roger Penske After Tough Firing of Close Friend Tim Cindric Amid Cheating Scandal

Every last member of the Team Penske organization has a tough challenge to overcome after the team was caught in a cheating scandal ahead of the 2025 Indianapolis 500. The president of the team, Tim Cindric, was fired on Wednesday for his part in the infringements and the effects were also felt in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The 2023 Cup Series champion, Ryan Blaney, spoke to the press at the Charlotte Motor Speedway about it. He said that he wasn’t concerned about the negative image resulting from the IndyCar Series affecting the team’s NASCAR operation. He also asserted that they were one team under Roger Penske and would follow him all the way.

Blaney added, “I am not really concerned that it’s going to bleed over into our deal. We have to move forward. It’s definitely unfortunate for them. I feel for those guys and that group.”

Moreover, Tim Cindric is a friend of Blaney‘s and also the father of his teammate, Austin Cindric. So, processing the entire ordeal is a tad trickier for him.

He said about the former team president, “Tim was one of the first guys I met over at Team Penske. He was in the very first meetings with me and my dad. He had a huge impact on my career and my life. He’s been a friend of mine ever since I walked in the door that day. He definitely meant a lot.”

Why Tim Cindric was fired from Team Penske

Two of the three cars that Team Penske wanted to enter in the Indianapolis 500 were found carrying illegal modifications during the qualifying session last weekend. The promotion voided championship points and levied huge fines on the team for this. But Roger Penske went a step ahead and fired three top executives to address the situation.

This list included Tim Cindric, Ron Ruzevski (IndyCar managing director), and Kyle Moyer (IndyCar general manager). A statement from Penske read, “Nothing is more important than the integrity of our sport and our race teams. We have had organizational failures during the last two years, and we had to make necessary changes. I apologize to our fans, our partners, and our organization for letting them down.”

The Associated Press reported in the aftermath that all the other team owners were satisfied with how Penske dealt with the issue and fired those responsible. The focus now shifts to how IndyCar will prevent such mistakes in the future.