Ross Chastain Will Not Put Friendship With Erik Jones to the Test for NASCAR In-Season Tournament Battle

Beginning this weekend in Atlanta, the next five Cup Series events (Atlanta, Chicago, Sonoma, Dover, and Indianapolis) form the entirety of NASCAR’s in-season tournament. Modeled after knockout structures seen in international soccer and recently adopted by the NBA, the format features five rounds of eliminations, culminating in a title clash at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 27. Among the best matchups in the bracket lies the head-to-head contest between Ross Chastain and Erik Jones in the upper half of the draw.

While Chastain currently holds eighth place in the overall standings and Jones sits in eighteenth, the in-season tournament standings present a slightly different picture: Chastain enters the bracket at thirteenth, with Jones seeded twentieth.

The two will square off for a shot at advancing one step closer to the $1 million prize, though Chastain made it clear that friendship will not be sacrificed at the altar of competition.

Addressing the upcoming showdown, Chastain remarked, “I know I’m not going to push that #43 car. Eric and I are buddies, but yeah, definitely not going to push him at the end of the race. So, looking for a bow tie first and my teammates if I’m pushing somebody, and the last person on my list is that #43.”

Praising Jones’s skills on the high side at Atlanta, Chastain added, “Eric and that I mean they’re rolling right now and all of Legacy is, and we see it at several different style tracks.”

“Eric always performs well here in Atlanta and rips the top like he can run the top, and kind of cleans it off, it seems like when it’s still pretty dirty and slick. He’s not afraid, so he puts it right up there. We’ll see long 400 miles tomorrow night.”

When pressed on whether the tournament’s format has shifted his team’s strategic lens, Chastain dismissed the notion. “We can’t try any harder,” he said, making it plain that no special adjustments are on the table. And should Jones find himself in front of or beside him during the race, Chastain won’t take his foot off the gas, but he views the #43 car as little more than a minor concern amid the larger pack.

Jones shares his feelings regarding the in-season tournament challenge

In a recent conversation with SiriusXM NASCAR, Erik Jones acknowledged that while he will give it his all, the in-season tournament does not weigh heavily on his mind.

That said, he expressed a clear desire to remain in contention and seize any chance to come away with a victory. As he sees it, the tracks featured in the challenge bring distinct variables into play, offering fertile ground for an unexpected name to break through and claim the $1 million prize. He welcomed the idea of an underdog triumphing, calling it a refreshing possibility for the sport.

Jones noted that Atlanta’s style levels the playing field, affording nearly every competitor a legitimate shot at the win. For his part, he is approaching the weekend with guarded optimism, aiming simply for a productive run. His recent top-10 finish at Texas, while modest on paper, served as a much-needed boost to his confidence.

Erik Jones finished fifth at Texas for his first top-10 of the season. He said he felt the car had more speed than he typically has had on intermediate tracks. @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/pbudNs3VZ0 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 5, 2025

Ultimately, Jones made it clear that the real priority lies in steering his team back on course, placing consistent progress above the glitter of a single tournament victory.