“That Was a Heartbreaker”: Jeff Burton on How Kansas-Like Finishes Impact NASCAR Drivers

The Kansas Motor Speedway served up a piece of history as NASCAR saw its closest-ever finish where Kyle Larson snatched victory from Chris Buescher. Finishes like this can devastate the mindset of the losing driver. However, for Yung Money, it must have been a moment to remember. That’s exactly what former Cup Series driver Jeff Burton spoke about with former Hendrick Motorsports crew chief Steve Letarte.

Advertisement

“When you get beaten like that… It hurts. But when you win like that, that move that Larson made, that’s what you dream of as a race car driver. Coming to the checkered, making something happen, that is dream stuff. Heartbreak for one and a ton of happiness for another,” said Burton while speaking in a Motorsports on NBC video.

Buescher’s race on Sunday was a pleasant sight considering the overall lack of pace exhibited by the Dark Horse Mustang this season. That’s a positive that both Ford and Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing will take with them despite the heartbreaking finish.

For the driver of the #17 car though, it will take him a fair amount of time to get over it, and understandably so. In the four races before Kansas, Buscher could not finish in the top 10. Had he won the race he’d have locked himself into the playoffs and eased a lot of pressure.

Chris Buescher’s backstretch celebrations proved to be for nothing

After the race at Kansas, the 31-year-old cut a dejected figure as he spoke to the media at the track. He was already celebrating as he made his way down the backstretch, only to be told that Larson was the winner.

“It sucks to celebrate on the backstretch and then pull up to the front straightaway and be told no. I don’t know how everything transpired, honestly. Not right now. It sucks in a lot of ways. Second hurts a whole lot worse than third,” he said.

Despite the bitter loss, Buescher can be pleased with the overall performance showcased by his Ford throughout the weekend. Hence, moving forward he’ll be looking to make a strong comeback soon enough.