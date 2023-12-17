Iconic Richard Petty Car Sees Revival 28 Years After Last Hitting the Road

Renowned YouTuber and classic vehicle junkie Dylan McCool rejoiced when he got permission to revive and film Richard Petty’s 1974 Cadillac Fleetwood limo. A dream for every automobile collector out there, this iconic car is an embodiment of history, thanks to its iconic owner.

Despite standing still for about three decades, this beast has stood up to the ravages of time. Needless to say, McCool was elated. To make things even more exciting, the man Richard Petty himself made an appearance to take a look at his incredible car.

The engine looked intact, giving hope to McCool about the revival. After some work on the engine and fuel system, the vintage Fleetwood roared to its fullest glory and even started moving again, showcasing its impressive build and tenacity even after years of neglect.

The back of the car featured a few extra seats that made the Fleetwood a limo, something that took the YouTuber by surprise.

Beneath the hood is a naturally aspirated V8 engine that alone makes this machine stand out from the rest. Even the A/C unit and the radiator are huge. That goes to show how big this car is.

One of the first moves that the team made was to replace the battery. Strangely enough, the car had enough fuel to make it start up again. Besides that, the tires still held air. If everything goes according to plan, there are chances that this abandoned car will run again.

Richard Petty showed up to see his car getting fired up again

When asked about the story behind the Cadillac, Richard Petty said, “I don’t even remember.” Petty said that it used to be a funeral service car before he purchased it.

Petty took a brisk look at the car and confirmed that the spark plugs needed to be replaced. The shine in his eyes clearly showed how excited he was to watch it come back to life.

However, it did need a lot of work. The Fleetwood last ran on the road back in 1995. However, the King himself said that the car ran quite well when he brought it home from a funeral and parked it for the last time.