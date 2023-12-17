HomeSearch

Iconic Richard Petty Car Sees Revival 28 Years After Last Hitting the Road

Soumyadeep Saha
|Published December 17, 2023

Iconic Richard Petty Car Sees Revival 28 Years After Last Hitting the Road

Nov 4, 2022; Avondale, Arizona, USA; Petty GMS team owner Richard Petty in attendance as Jimmie Johnson announces ownership stake into the organization at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Renowned YouTuber and classic vehicle junkie Dylan McCool rejoiced when he got permission to revive and film Richard Petty’s 1974 Cadillac Fleetwood limo. A dream for every automobile collector out there, this iconic car is an embodiment of history, thanks to its iconic owner.

Despite standing still for about three decades, this beast has stood up to the ravages of time. Needless to say, McCool was elated. To make things even more exciting, the man Richard Petty himself made an appearance to take a look at his incredible car.

The engine looked intact, giving hope to McCool about the revival. After some work on the engine and fuel system, the vintage Fleetwood roared to its fullest glory and even started moving again, showcasing its impressive build and tenacity even after years of neglect.

The back of the car featured a few extra seats that made the Fleetwood a limo, something that took the YouTuber by surprise.

Beneath the hood is a naturally aspirated V8 engine that alone makes this machine stand out from the rest. Even the A/C unit and the radiator are huge. That goes to show how big this car is.

One of the first moves that the team made was to replace the battery. Strangely enough, the car had enough fuel to make it start up again. Besides that, the tires still held air. If everything goes according to plan, there are chances that this abandoned car will run again.

Richard Petty showed up to see his car getting fired up again

When asked about the story behind the Cadillac, Richard Petty said, “I don’t even remember.” Petty said that it used to be a funeral service car before he purchased it.

Petty took a brisk look at the car and confirmed that the spark plugs needed to be replaced. The shine in his eyes clearly showed how excited he was to watch it come back to life.

However, it did need a lot of work. The Fleetwood last ran on the road back in 1995. However, the King himself said that the car ran quite well when he brought it home from a funeral and parked it for the last time.

Share this article

About the author

Soumyadeep Saha

Soumyadeep Saha

Soumyadeep is a motorsport journalist at the Sportsrush. While preparing for his PhD in English literature back in 2021, the revving of stock cars pulled him towards being a full-time NASCAR writer. And, he has been doing it ever since. With over 500 articles to his credit, Soumyadeep strives every single day to bring never-heard-before stories to the table in order to give his readers that inside scoop. A staunch supporter of Denny Hamlin, Soumyadeep is an amateur bodybuilder as well. When not writing about his favorite Joe Gibbs Racing icon, he can be seen training budding bodybuilders at the gym or snuggled in a beanbag watching anime.

Read more from Soumyadeep Saha