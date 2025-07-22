Ryan Blaney Lauds NASCAR for Sticking With Bowman Gray for the Clash in 2026

On July 9, 2025, NASCAR confirmed that The Clash will return to Bowman Gray Stadium for the 2026 season. The race is scheduled for February 1, 2026, with live coverage on FOX Sports. After a three-year stint at the LA Coliseum, the Cup Series revisited its roots in 2025, staging the preseason exhibition on the iconic quarter-mile oval in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The event sold out, and Ryan Blaney welcomed the news with open arms.

Advertisement

With speculation swirling over where the Clash might land next, fans and drivers were eager to see NASCAR’s choice for the season’s unofficial start. NASCAR, however, appears set on building momentum from this year’s success of its Bowman Gray comeback.

Blaney, who finished second in this year’s Clash, voiced his excitement about the return. “I’m excited. It’s going back to Winston-Salem. Growing up around that area meant a lot to me. High Point, Winston, Greensboro, like I spent a lot of time in those areas, and saw a lot of people that I grew up with that came out to that race,” he said.

Calling the race “good for the community,” Blaney admitted he wouldn’t change a thing about the track or the format. He said, “I thought it put on a great show. I like that we were there with the mods. So, that was nice… So yeah, I don’t really think I would change much about it. I thought it put on a really good race, honestly.”

Looking ahead, Blaney is eager to see how long Bowman Gray holds the Clash. “I’m happy that Bowman Gray got another shot at it ’cause I thought it put on a great event earlier this year,” he added.

The 2025 Clash not only sold out but also marked the first Cup Series event at Bowman Gray since 1971. That race, won by 2020 Cup champion Chase Elliott, drew praise as a perfect partnership of NASCAR’s heritage and its modern era. The stadium’s tight, 440-yard layout delivered more character than many superspeedways can offer across 2.66 miles.

Bowman Gray Stadium, famously dubbed “The Madhouse,” first opened in 1937 and hosted NASCAR’s inaugural weekly-sanctioned races in 1949. NASCAR assumed long-term control of racing operations there in 2024, signaling its commitment to using the track for more than just its historic allure.

One of the sport’s most intimate venues, Bowman Gray puts fans right on top of the action, as close to the cars as spectators are to athletes on a football field. The 2025 Clash featured door-to-door racing and frequent contact, a throwback style that resonated with die-hard NASCAR faithful.