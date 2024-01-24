NASCAR Driver News: Kyle Larson Might Get Special Treatment Ahead of Monumental Task

When a driver is attempting to take on the challenge of running the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, which is often referred to as ‘Double Duty’, managing time and logistics is perhaps the biggest challenge of them all. This would also be the case for Kyle Larson, who will try to compete and win the two prestigious races this year on the same day. And in his quest to do so, NASCAR might have come up with a helping hand.

This is because NASCAR might allow Larson to miss the drivers meeting ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 in the coming season. As journalist Bob Pockrass reported, “NASCAR says it likely will not require Kyle Larson to make the drivers meeting for Charlotte (those have become more ceremonial the last couple years).”

But this also comes with a catch, as Pockrass’ post continued, “In the past, drivers doing the double have had to start at the rear. Starting spot means more now with stage points.”

Alexander Rossi has bought up all his Kyle Larson shares for the Indy 500

In 2024, Kyle Larson will be attempting to run in the Indy 500, which is not only described as one of the most prestigious races in the entire world of motorsports but also one of the toughest. Despite that, the 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi has faith in Larson’s caliber.

He recently said of Larson, “He’s phenomenal. I’ve said for a long time he’s one of the best in the world. That doesn’t come easily in what he’s accomplished in his career.” As per Rossi, the talent of the Hendrick Motorsports driver is “pretty much second to none.”

So it will be interesting to see just how well Larson fares if he gets the waiver from NASCAR for missing the driver’s meeting. Because if he gets his time management right, and given his talent, there’s a strong possibility that the 2021 Cup champion could very well end up victorious in both races.

At least that’s what his fans and those backing him are hoping for.