Ryan Blaney on How Contrasting Driving Techniques Can Yield Varied Results for Different NASCAR Drivers

After his Xfinity Series win, Shane van Gisbergen is the overwhelming favorite to win the 2024 Chicago Street Race. One of the reasons behind his prowess over the rest of the field on this track is his racecraft. Ryan Blaney touched on that in a recent media interaction ahead of the Cup Series race. According to the reigning Cup Series champion, the Kiwi’s right foot braking technique could be what has given him so much of an advantage.

Street circuits are tight and drivers need to get their braking spot on in every corner. Last year, several racers locked up in the corners, often with disastrous results following the same. Blaney believes that SVG’s right foot-braking technique helped him get on top of that, which is not overly common in the American stock car racing world, if at all. The Team Penske driver has himself tried the same but has not been comfortable switching from his left foot-braking technique, learned over years of racing in the sport.

That was fun, to win in the @WeatherTech Chevy at their home race is great! 😀👍 Had such a good time racing @KyleLarsonRacin in the first stage and a wild ending coming through the pack at the end. Cup race tomorrow, looking forward to it! pic.twitter.com/fUdfwdQIes — Shane van Gisbergen (@shanevg97) July 6, 2024

“I would have to dedicate three to five years of my life right foot braking to get up to even half of what he can do,” he said during a pre-race press conference. “I’ve played with it, like tests, and I’m like two seconds slower than what I’ve been and I’ve got within like a second.”

The mentioned technique was a staple of the Australian V8 Supercars series as per SVG. However, the Kiwi driver doesn’t think it is much of it.

Has right foot braking really helped Shane van Gisbergen in NASCAR?

The Kaulig Racing driver seems to have found use for tricks learned during his Australian V8 Supercars days in NASCAR’s junior nationwide series. On the ovals, braking with your left makes racing a lot more advantageous. On road courses, right food braking is what has helped him run better. However, what foot to use when you brake does not matter as much in the Next Gen Cup car as per the Kiwi.

“In the Cup cars, I don’t think it’s a huge disadvantage or advantage either way. It’s just whatever you’re comfortable with. But I’ve certainly found that in an Xfinity car, it has really helped me,” he told Steven Taranto during an interview.

It proves that there is more to just braking technique to do well on a street circuit. Shane van Gisbergen’s experience on such tracks far exceeds anyone in NASCAR at the moment. There is a lot to be learned from the Kiwi and the rest of the Cup field will be eager to do so.