mobile app bar

Ryan Blaney on How NASCAR Drivers “Will Have to Be Mindful” of Sonoma Raceway’s Turn 11 Changes

Nilavro Ghosh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Defending NASCAR Champion Ryan Blaney: Fords Have “Work to Do”

Mar 4, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) during qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

A full-track repave is not the only upgrade Sonoma Raceway got before this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race. Turn 11 of the circuit has a new wall inside, which will make navigating the final turn of the venue trickier than before. Wrecks and pile-ups might be common as defending Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney believes that drivers will have to be much more careful in their approach.

“Yeah the thing is if someone wants to turn in on you, you’re gonna choose the car you’re outside of parked in the wall so. That’s just gonna be what it is , guys are just going to have to mindful that there’s….you can’t maybe throw these hellacious blocks like you normally see.”

“That would be the only thing, divebombs, guys blocking,” he said. Turn 11 used to have a tire barrier on the inside but the drivers over the years often pushed it backward and found grip in areas where the car shouldn’t even be on.

It mainly seems like a way that NASCAR ensures there are fewer track limit violations. But the new white wall also brings forth a change in the visual aspect that a lot of drivers might have trouble adapting to in the early going.

For Blaney, Sonoma is going to be a tough test as the defending champion is running out of time to secure his playoff qualification and not rely on points at the end of the regular season.

Ryan Blaney qualifies well at Sonoma after weeks of bad luck

The defending Cup Series champion has never won at the road course but he started the weekend well with an effort good enough to qualify P3.

In the last few weekends, Blaney has had miserable luck. He ran into the wall at the Charlotte Motor Speedway which ruined his chance of finishing high up the pack.

The #12 Ford Mustang driver’s outing at Gateway saw his car run out of fuel on the final lap of the event. Luck has not been kind to the Cup Series champion ever since the season got underway.

However, with some confidence after a brilliant qualifying effort, the Team Penske star will be looking to take full advantage of his high starting position on Sunday.

About the author

Nilavro Ghosh

Nilavro Ghosh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Nilavro is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. His love for motorsports began at a young age with F1 and spread out to other forms of racing like NASCAR and Moto GP. After earning his post-graduate degree from the Asian College of Journalism in 2020, he has mostly worked as a motorsports journalist. Apart from covering racing, his passion lies in making music primarily as a bass player.

Read more from Nilavro Ghosh

Share this article

Don’t miss these