Ryan Blaney Refuses to Share Details About “Wild Stuff” With Former Neighbor Dale Earnhardt Jr.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) talks with Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, during practice for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Dale Earnhardt Jr. being a big party freak is pretty well known in NASCAR circles, to the point where it seems everyone has their own Dale Jr. party story. Ryan Blaney too has his story, which he recently shared during a recent podcast appearance.

Speaking on Bussin’ With the Boys podcast, Blaney opened up on the time when he lived on Earnhardt’s property for about three years. “I lived right across the woods from there, the Whisky River town… funnest times of my life,” he said.

Blaney claimed that after being done with the races on Sunday nights, they’d get home around 10 or 10:30, further describing, “I would go drive a four-wheeler through the woods to Dale’s house and get absolutely wrecked for like six hours, and then one-eye a four-wheeler through the woods back to my place.”

“That was like the funnest years of my life, Dale is so much fun.”

Having said that, Blaney pointed to the fact that Earnhardt has “slowed down a little bit” considering he is a father of two children now. But still, Blaney kept quiet on the specifics of what happened during that period.

“There was some wild stuff that happened in the town that I can’t say,” he added.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. penned a note for Ryan Blaney after his biggest NASCAR moment

Of the very, very few people who were backing Ryan Blaney to win the 2023 NASCAR Cup title, the biggest name was Dale Earnhardt Jr. The Hall of Famer had made his prediction for Blaney lifting the Cup trophy quite early in the playoffs, one that many didn’t take him seriously for.

However, Earnhardt’s prediction turned out to be true. And after Blaney won the title in Phoenix, his old neighbor penned down a beautiful note for him.

