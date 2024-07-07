How NASCAR’s Shortened Chicago Race Has Massive Strategic Implications for Cup Teams

The Chicago Street Race is down to 165 miles from 220 miles this season. For those starting at the front of the pack, this can be a huge advantage. Several crew chiefs believe that a one-stop strategy could be the way to go. However, this is the NASCAR Cup Series racing on a street circuit. Nothing can be taken for granted as things could turn out a lot differently on Sunday.

Pole-sitter Kyle Larson will have the advantage at the start and his crew chief is a believer in the one-stop strategy. However, he is not taking anyone on a two-stopper lightly. “I think all of this depends on what your situation is. I think the most common call will be one-stop but never say never,” he said as per Sportsnaut.

Day one is complete. #NASCARChicago Can't wait for tomorrow 🙌 pic.twitter.com/YtKJD2nn7b — NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend (@NASCARChicago) July 7, 2024

As far as Rodney Childers is concerned, anyone who has track position should opt for a one-stop strategy without any hesitation. Passing on the streets of Chicago is going to be tough. If a driver is leading the race, it’s extremely tough for those behind to pass on even tires. Unless of course, they are defending against Shane van Gisbergen.

Cliff Daniels said that a one-stopper would be the most common strategy. However, Denny Hamlin’s crew chief Chris Gabehart foresees more of a variegated mix of strategies.

Will everyone be on a one-stopper on Sunday?

Several things will change throughout the race for the drivers and teams. Not everyone’s day will go to plan and perhaps they will be forced into making multiple pit stops. The dry track and fewer laps have already made the situation a lot different than last year. As per Gabehart, that’s going to open up a lot of possibilities.

“I think there are some opportunities for teams to shake it up,” he said. “The lap count was different so I think we’re all treating this like a brand-new race, with a lot of unknowns.”

A one-stopper might be the way to go but it has its disadvantages as well. Tire and fuel management will be the name of the game if that is how teams play it. With talented racers like SVG and Larson near the front of the pack, the Chicago Street Race promises to be an exciting affair.