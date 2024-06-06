What Is Austin Cindric’s Relationship With Brad Keselowski? NASCAR Champion More Than a Competitor for Team Penske Driver

Team Penske’s 25-year-old driver Austin Cindric turned out to be the winner in the Cup Series race in Gateway last Sunday. As he crossed the checkered flag carrying his first win of the 2024 Cup Series season, third-placed Brad Keselowski, waved at him participating in the youngster’s jubilant moment. Asked about it in his post-race conference, Cindric explained his deep relationship with Keselowski.

Cindric drove for Keselowski’s Craftsman Truck Series team between 2015 and 2017 before becoming his teammate at Team Penske in the Cup Series. The years that he spent with the former Cup Series champion appear to have rubbed off positively. He said, “It’s cool that Brad waved at me because I think a lot of him. Whether that has been as a teammate, as a car owner, or just a figure in the series.”

He continued noting that it had been Keselowski’s idea to put him in the Truck Series back in 2015. “To think that I’m racing against that guy and have the relationship that I have with him… Yeah, it’s pretty cool. I definitely appreciate that he even hollered at me yesterday after qualifying. It’s cool to have some respect from a guy like that,” he concluded.

Cindric was the one who took over Keselowski’s #2 Ford Mustang in 2022 after the former champion decided to quit Team Penske to join RFK Racing. On his very first race in the car, the 2022 Daytona 500, Cindric emerged victorious. His success on Sunday was only his second victory in the premier tier.

Austin Cindric and Brad Keselowski combine to end Ford’s winless drought

Despite racing for different teams now, Cindric and Keselowski remain tied by the Dark Horse. They’re the only two drivers to fix their spots in the playoffs so far. Both RFK Racing and Team Penske have given Ford a win each. The first of it came courtesy of Keselowski in Darlington. Since his victory, he has gone on to finish runner-up in the Coca-Cola 600 and third place in Gateway.

Cindric, on the other hand, continued Ford’s resurgence. Despite his success, he doesn’t have a noteworthy track record in 2024. He has finished outside the top 15 on twelve occasions. Hopes are that he will be able to garner a few playoff points in the upcoming 11 races that will conclude the regular season.