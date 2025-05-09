Ryan Blaney Shares Bubba Wallace’s “Recipe for Disaster” Take Related to NASCAR Race at Chicago

NASCAR introduced the Chicago Street Race in 2023 as a litmus test to gauge its potential in terms of fan engagement and broadcast numbers. While the street course itself struck a chord with fans, it was Shane van Gisbergen’s debut victory that truly stole the show. However, what brings fans to their feet often puts drivers through the wringer, and Chicago is a perfect example of it. Ryan Blaney recently weighed in on the distinctive nature and inherent difficulties of the track, echoing sentiments previously expressed by Bubba Wallace.

When asked to shed light on the race from a driver’s seat, the 23XI Racing driver had described the Chicago race as an unfamiliar variable. Wallace explained that when the drivers are navigating a street course with no runoff areas and zero margin for error, the challenge is already sky-high. Add a dash of rain, and the track becomes quite literally a slippery slope, according to him.

The driver takes a corner too fast, and they are kind of slipping and sliding, and then add a little bit of speed to that, that’s what drivers do at Chicago. He went a step further, stressing the mental stamina the race demands. “It’s just a whole recipe for disaster,” Wallace said, emphasizing that drivers must stay laser-focused from start to finish, as even the smallest lapse can send things spiraling out of control.

With the Chicago Street Race just two months away, the #12 Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney echoed a similar stance, outlining the thin margin for error. “Don’t knock down a wall,” he said with a chuckle. “You’re judging inches at a time of trying to figure out how close can I get without touching the wall because then your day is ruined, right? So, it’s just a risk-reward type deal.”

Digging deeper, Blaney explained that the toughest part lies in walking that tightrope between speed and survival: “Maximizing speed is getting as close to the wall with as much speed as you can, but the risk is big. So, it’s how do you balance that out.”

The 2023 NASCAR Cup champion also touched on what sets the Chicago layout apart from the rest. Unlike most tracks built for smoothness, he noted that public roads — like the one where the Chicago Street race happens — endure wear and tear from millions of cars year-round, turning the course into a jarring ride for stock cars. In his words, the bumps feel tenfold worse in a race car compared to a street car.

Still, that’s where the thrill lies, in solving a puzzle faster and smarter than the rest of the field.