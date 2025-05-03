“You Have to Keep Some Stuff Private”: Did Ryan Blaney Keep Anything Off Limits During NASCAR Docuseries for Netflix?

NASCAR has pulled out all the stops in promoting the sport, branching into international markets, welcoming global talent, and launching a Netflix series similar to Formula 1’s Drive to Survive to draw in fresh fans while keeping its longtime loyalists.

Advertisement

However, when it comes to the Netflix series, veteran fans already know the ins and outs of the sport, so they’d naturally be more drawn to the drivers’ personal lives.

Meanwhile, newer fans will likely look for a balanced view that showcases both the human element and the competition. Still, as Ryan Blaney points out, there’s a line that shouldn’t be crossed.

When asked recently about the extent to which Netflix was given access during filming and whether anything was off-limits, the 2023 Cup Series champion admitted he opened up much of his life to the cameras, including behind-the-scenes moments leading up to his wedding.

Yet, he emphasized that some boundaries had to be respected.

He explained, “Besides from the obvious, I would say, Gen (Gianna Tulio) and I were about to get married, so I think there was a couple of things that I said no to.”

“I mean there’s a couple of things that are off limits that you don’t want the world to kind of see that you have to keep some stuff private… Just a couple of things in home that it’s like, all right, shoo for a little bit. But, even a lot of stuff in home, like we were very open to.”

Blaney even gave an example that made him pause: “I mean, I was back and forth on like, okay, should they go to Gianna’s dress fitting? That’s kind of a personal thing, but she was like, yeah, let’s do it.” Still, he made it clear that when it came to the racing side, regardless of performance, everything was fair game.

Blaney’s thoughts on NASCAR going for a Netflix Series to engage with fans

Before the Talladega weekend, while discussing the second season of the Netflix documentary NASCAR: Full Speed, the #12 Team Penske driver observed that fans across all sports constantly seek deeper access to athletes’ lives. He didn’t view this growing curiosity as a cause for concern.

On the contrary, Blaney believes shows like NASCAR: Full Speed build a bridge between the sport and its followers, giving fans a chance to connect with drivers on a personal level. According to him, these insights help people realize that NASCAR drivers are regular individuals who just happen to race cars for a living.

Blaney shared that following the first season’s release, many fans approached him to express that they resonated with the challenges he faced. Some mentioned they had weathered similar storms themselves and found comfort in knowing that someone they admired had also navigated tough times. That, he noted, has made the bond between fans and drivers more authentic and meaningful.