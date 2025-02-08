Bubba Wallace Opens Up on “Recipe for Disaster” In Chicago from Drivers’ Point of View

The Chicago Street race has once again been included in the NASCAR Cup Series calendar, marking its third appearance. Bubba Wallace, who hasn’t secured a win in the past two seasons despite several close calls, offered insights into what this race entails from a NASCAR driver’s perspective.

Advertisement

“It’s just a new element. I mean from a street course where there’s no room for runoff, no room for errors, then you add another element of rain where we all know what it’s like driving in the rain- you take a corner too fast, and you’re kind of slipping and sliding. So you add a little bit of speed to that which is what we do,” explained Wallace.

Wallace further highlighted the intense concentration required on the Chicago street circuit, saying, “It’s just a whole recipe for disaster. So, you have to be totally mind sharp as attack, just in the game the entire time to not force a mistake.”

The first Chicago street race was added to the NASCAR Cup Series calendar in 2023, where Shane van Gisbergen won in his debut race amid rainy conditions and a wet track, concluding after 78 of the planned 100 laps during the nighttime event.

The following year, the race, initially set for 75 laps, was curtailed to 58 laps due to rain and encroaching darkness on the 2.2-mile (3.5 km) urban course.

Alex Bowman won the race last year, marking his eighth career win and snapping an 80-race drought. Tyler Reddick secured a close second place, with Ty Gibbs rounding out the top three.

Elliott’s Perspective on the Chicago Street Race

While the addition of rain greatly altered the dynamics of the race, the #9 Hendrick Motorsports driver found that the inclement weather enhanced the excitement and enjoyment of the event from a driver’s standpoint.

Elliott commented, “I mean for me I’m not standing outside watching so I haven’t necessarily disliked the rain. I feel from a competitive standpoint it has actually probably made the event more exciting visually. And at least from my standpoint. But certainly being out there watching I mean that that takes away from the experience I totally get that. But from a competitor’s point of view, it’s actually been kind of fun.”

The Chicago Street race has not only boosted revenue and popularity for NASCAR drivers and the sport at large, but it has also presented challenges for residents, disrupting their daily routines. As such, it will be intriguing to see how the city reacts to the prospect of hosting the street race again this year.