How Was NBA Legend Magic Johnson Associated With NASCAR’s Diversity Program?

For more than half a century since it was created, NASCAR was viewed as a region-centric sport with little to no space for diversity. But the changing world caught up with the stock car racing promotion in the early 2000s.

The Drive for Diversity program was launched in 2004 to encourage minority involvement in racing and the person chosen to promote the idea was Earvin “Magic” Johnson. The NBA icon had a noteworthy career with the Los Angeles Lakers and was a successful businessman at the time.

He’d created the Magic Johnson brand which was one of the most recognizable and valuable names in the country with a strong network. He was also a huge fan of motorsports and had been extremely eager to help NASCAR take a step up. So, what exactly was his role?

First, he helped complete the Executive Steering Committee for Diversity member list. This panel was the parent at the helm of programs like Drive for Diversity.

Next, he helped create programs that identified African American, Hispanic, and woman drivers and crew members. He also aided in the creation of marketing programs that raised awareness of career opportunities in the sport.

Finally, he served as an advisor to NASCAR CEO George Payne in all matters regarding diversity. He told the press in 2004, “They’re trying to do the right thing and I want to be a part of it.” The task at Johnson’s hands was a tall one since only 25% of the entire fanbase belonged to minorities according to a 2002 report from ESPN. That number has grown tremendously since.

The positive impact of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program

Several active drivers like Kyle Larson, Daniel Suarez, and Bubba Wallace have gained prominence in the 21st century thanks to the program and Johnson’s work. 2024 marked the 20th year of the program.

The most recent research carried out says that 46% of fans who have begun following the sport in the last three years identify themselves as “not white.”

Also, since the latest media deal started in 2015, Black viewership of the sport hit a peak in 2023. Without question, the road that is being taken is the right one. However, an area where there can be improvement is in the participation of women drivers. There hasn’t been one in the premier tier since the retirement of Danica Patrick.

However, the future does appear positive on this front. Several like Jade Avedisian, Isabella Robusto, and Toni Breidinger are currently making all the headlines in the junior categories of the game. They could soon be up there competing with the best in the world with the help of the diversity program.