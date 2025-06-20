Samantha Busch Pokes Fun at Her ‘Motivation’ to Be With Husband Kyle, Leads to Hilarious Reactions from Fans

Jul 22, 2023; Long Pond, Pennsylvania, USA; NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Kyle Busch stands with his wife Samantha Busch and children Brexton and Lennix prior to the CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

Samantha Busch has cut out her own corner of the internet, earning the unofficial crown as the reigning queen of reels among NASCAR wives. Her social media presence is sharp, witty, and packed with relatable content, so much so that even the sternest faces can’t help but crack a smile. From genuine parenting moments and family vacations to fashion tips, tantrums, and racetrack chaos, her Instagram updates offer an unfiltered look into life with the Busch clan. But her latest post may have taken the cake.

In the reel, Samantha is seen getting seated in a chair, casually sipping from a water bottle. The screen reads, “Things I DO to make sure my kids get a good ride…,” a tongue-in-cheek nod to what she does for her child.

The camera then pans to Kyle Busch, crouched beside a late model car, likely in conversation with their son Brexton. The text cleverly reads, “The team owner.” She tied it all together with a caption: “I think they call this networking??‍”

Fans wasted no time flooding the comment section with praise and laughter. One wrote, “As the wife of the head coach of my sons team, I approve of this message,” while another chimed in with, “Yall have got to be the coolest family I ever seen keep up the great work go Kyle 8.” A third fan summed up the mood perfectly: “We gotta do what we gotta do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Busch (@samanthabusch)

But these would never have happened if it weren’t for a promotional event where she met Kyle Busch for the first time. During an interview with Haley Dillon, she recalled the moment her path first crossed with Kyle’s.

At 21, Samantha was working for a promotional event at the track, helping coordinate ride-alongs for fans and drivers. It was Jimmie Johnson’s PR rep, Amy, who asked Kyle if he’d be willing to give a ride, setting the wheels in motion for what would become a lifelong partnership.

Samantha accompanied him, keeping the conversation light and flowing, revealing it was her first time at a racetrack and asking where he was from. However, when the topic shifted to school, she invited him out. Kyle declined politely, but shortly after, Amy circled back and told Samantha that Kyle asked for her number.

That spark, however, didn’t turn into fireworks overnight. Samantha made it clear there wasn’t an instant romance or a storybook “love at first sight.” In an era before constant texting, the pair spent four months getting to know each other the old-fashioned way, talking on the phone, before finally going out on their first date. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Kyle Busch admits that Samantha and the kids have changed his life

Kyle Busch earned the nickname “Rowdy” for good reason; his temperament and quick-trigger reactions made headlines for years. The RCR driver, once notorious for letting emotion steer the wheel, had more than a few run-ins sparked by a short fuse. But over time, the storm has settled.

In a recent conversation, Kenny Wallace asked if Samantha Busch had played a role in softening those edges. Kyle didn’t hesitate, saying, “Oh yeah. 1,000%. Definitely…”

He admitted that while Samantha had been a steady presence through his more reckless days, ones filled with “crazy stupid things,” it wasn’t until fatherhood that his perspective truly shifted. His children, he said, brought a kind of grounding that even years on the circuit couldn’t provide.

When Wallace pressed further, asking whether his wife and kids helped him cope emotionally after tough days at the track, Busch acknowledged they had become his emotional anchor.

He recalled one such moment when, after a frustrating race, he stepped into the bus to find Brexton waiting. The young boy offered a simple, heartfelt hug and said, “Sorry, Dad. You just didn’t have the car today.” For Busch, that kind of support struck deeper than any stat sheet ever could.

He also noted the sacrifices Samantha made during his rise. For years, she was a fixture at every race weekend, riding shotgun through the chaos. As Busch put it, Samantha “put her life away” to stand by his side, week after week, track after track.