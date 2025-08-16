Denny Hamlin Partially Defends Kyle Petty Over NASCAR Next Car Comments

Kyle Petty’s defense of NASCAR’s Next Gen car, urging patience in fans and drivers, noting NASCAR’s proactive approach, and describing the machine as a constantly evolving piece of equipment, drew sharp criticism from fans who saw things differently.

And while that was not new, Denny Hamlin, who has long voiced concerns about the car’s extreme parity and its impact on passing, partially backed Petty’s stance. Ahead of the Richmond race, during the press conference, when asked about his thoughts on Petty’s comments, Hamlin said:

“He is right in that sense. It is not a stock car. Talking about – I definitely heard him talk about how we used to bring a car off the street and turn it into a racecar, those days have obviously been gone for decades now. He is definitely partially right.”

He acknowledged that the Next Gen car has produced thrilling moments but argued those came early in its lifespan, when the gap between the fastest and slowest cars was greater. “Now, everyone over time, since there has been no development for years and years now, nothing has really changed; the field has just tightened up,” he continued.

Hamlin further noted that in the car’s first Richmond appearance, the average lap-time gap was about seven-tenths of a second, whereas in the most recent visit, it was roughly three-and-a-half. On a track where three to three-and-a-half tenths are needed to execute a pass, the result is that even the fastest car in the field can find itself stuck behind 25th place if track position is lost.

The #11 Joe Gibbs Racing ace called this the core challenge NASCAR must solve, and suggested it starts with the tire. Goodyear, he acknowledged, is developing a more aggressive compound for such tracks, a move widely praised in the garage.

But beyond that, Hamlin urged a shift in the car’s aerodynamic balance, reducing underbody downforce and increasing overbody grip to allow drivers, as in the Xfinity Series, to close up, move a rival off the bottom, and create passing opportunities.

Hamlin concluded, “That is when running the same speed will be fine,” noting that it works when drivers can close in enough to unsettle the car ahead. At present, the leader enjoys a full advantage over second place, whereas Xfinity racing is more balanced, closer to a 50/50 fight.