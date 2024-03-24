“Don’t Really Get into a Panic Mode:” Ryan Blaney Content With Start to NASCAR Title-Defense

For over a decade now, no driver has been able to get his name on the prestigious Cup Series trophy two years in a row. 2024 could be a break from the ordinary in that regard. Ryan Blaney became the best sports car driver in American motorsports by winning the 2023 NASCAR title. Though his charge to defend that crown hasn’t kicked off in an ideal manner after five races, he isn’t very concerned about it.

Despite no wins, he told the media in COTA that he was happy with the results that his #12 team has brought in so far. His words went, “We’ve been able to piece together really good days. Just haven’t been able to kind of find race-winning contention leading lap speeds. We’ve run in the top five, but there’s a little gap we have to get to. So, hopefully, we can find that.”

He continued to note that it was a long year ahead and there was still plenty of room to improve. “It’s not like you’re finding massive gains here and there,” he said. ”It’s all these little things pieced together and they go a long way. So, hopefully, we can find those things that helped out. But yeah, long year. I don’t really get into panic mode too easily.” Blaney expressed full faith that his team will be where it needs to be as the season progresses.

Going to Sunday’s race in COTA, the champion sits 4th in the driver standings. He came incredibly close to the victory lane in Atlanta earlier this year but was edged by Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suarez. The upcoming race will present an intimidating challenge for Blaney and his teammates at Team Penske, for road courses are not one of their strong suits.

Can Ryan Blaney and his teammates give Penske a victory in COTA?

One emblem that the victory lane in the 3.41-mile Circuit of the Americas track hasn’t seen yet is the Blue Oval. Since the venue was inducted into the Cup Series calendar, Chevrolet has won two races there and Toyota, one. The upcoming race will present Ford an opportunity to join its competitors and Team Penske will champion that effort.

The #2 Ford Mustang driver Austin Cindric holds the best average finish rate (13.0) for the team. Second to him is Blaney with a rate of 14.7. His best finish was 6th place in 2022. Last is the 2022 Cup Series champion, Joey Logano. He has an average of 20.7 and a best finish of 3rd place (2021). He will be starting his race from 28th place on Sunday.