“It’s Just Not Going to Happen”: Greg Biffle Reveals the Truth About NASCAR Drivers’ Reliance on Machinery to Outperform the Field

If Tony Stewart or Jeff Gordon didn’t have well-prepared cars when they were coming up through the lower ranks of sprint cars and stock cars, it’s likely they never would have become stars in NASCAR.

That’s what veteran driver and NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee Greg Biffle believes. And the man known as “The Biff” should know: the Vancouver, Washington native also worked his way up through the ranks of racing.

Had he not had a team owner like Jack Roush (now co-owner of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing) and the well-financed and mechanically well-prepared cars he drove in NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Trucks Series, the now-55-year-old Biffle likely wouldn’t have made it out of the Pacific Northwest.

“It’s something I talk about a lot,” Biffle said recently on Lights Out With Johnny Roberts. “How many players are in the NFL or MLB? There’s only 38 players technically in NASCAR (Cup). And you can count the Xfinity and Truck Series.

“But who gets an opportunity? The game of baseball or football doesn’t have a car involved in it, where the car is a major factor in whether the driver is going to succeed or not.”

Individual talent can take an athlete far in stick-and-ball sports such as baseball and football. But Biffle firmly believes that some of the greatest drivers ever in NASCAR history may never have made it if it wasn’t for having the best equipment available that put their driving talent on display.

“You can take Jeff Gordon, or myself or Matt Kenseth or Tony Stewart, and put them in the lousiest car you can find and we’re not going to win,” Biffle said. “It’s just not going to happen.

“The car is not physically capable of winning. In a baseball or football situation, they don’t have that obstacle in front of them.”

Greg Biffle is absolutely right. Gordon had Bill Davis and then Rick Hendrick to stake his great talent to success with equally great race cars. It’s the same for Biffle and Kenseth with Jack Roush and Tony Stewart with team owner Joe Gibbs.

He went on to add, “So whether you’re racing on a Friday or Saturday night in a hobby stock or limited sportsman or late model or super late model, whatever that might be, or you get an opportunity in an ARCA car, you may be the best driver in the world and your talent is not going to show through because maybe you run 11th in the lousiest car on the racetrack.

“That’s why I’m very intrigued in our sport on how guys are recognized and not recognized.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. agrees with Biffle’s assertion as well. On a recent Dale Jr. Download, the NASCAR Hall of Famer said this: “You’re always reliant on this car to do things. You can be the best race car driver, the smartest guy, know everything you need to know, and if the car sucks, you can’t overcome that, you can’t will the car to what you want it to do.”