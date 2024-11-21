“She Was Recently Divorced…”: Brad Keselowski Reveals Fascinating Ancestry and How His Parents Met

Brad Keselowski is one of the biggest names in NASCAR in the modern era. In a nostalgic moment during his recent chat with Stapleton42, the RFK driver and co-owner narrated tales of his childhood where he shed light on his Polish ancestry and their migration to Michigan.

Advertisement

Keselowski revealed, “My family, obviously a Polish descent family immigrated and came here to work for Henry Ford. That’s how they got to the Detroit area and Rochester Hills is a suburb of Detroit.”

“World War II broke out, some different things happened and they actually moved up here to the suburbs because my grandfather was a drill bit maker.”

Keselowski shared that although the initial plan of the family was to look for a house later, his grandfather preemptively built his own house before being drafted into World War II.

After his service, he returned as a skilled tradesman and worked at a nearby drill bit plant, contributing to the war effort by manufacturing drill bits. “So that’s how we got or my family got to this area,” he added.

He also recognized that while his upbringing wasn’t privileged, it played a crucial role in shaping his racing career, providing him with the grit needed to succeed on the racetrack.

Keselowski reveals how his parents met and fell in love

The #6 driver delved even deeper, sharing the story of how his parents first fell in love, providing a glimpse into his background.

He reminisced, “My mom moved into this house in the late 70s. She was recently divorced, had three kids. Made friends with the neighbor across the street over here who had a brother who was single. And that was my dad… That’s where it all began.”

“So, my mom and dad met here, got married, and next thing you know there was me and my brother.”

He further mentioned how it was in that house where he started sim racing. His father didn’t believe Keselowski, with his lean physique, would be able to get himself into racing.

But after racing on the simulator in his garage, his father eventually found him a midget racing car, in which he was able to win a couple of real-life races. That, according to Keselowski, was the ‘breakthrough’ in his racing career.

Witnessing his performance behind the wheel, the RFK Racing man’s father finally thought his son could end up making a career out of racing. Keselowski then went on to credit his sim racing habits for playing a major role in developing his career.