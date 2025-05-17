“If My Opinion Mattered, I Would Say…”: Alex Bowman on Whether NASCAR Should Come to North Wilkesboro for a Points Race

NASCAR brought the All-Star Race back to North Wilkesboro in 2023, marking a long-awaited return that has now spanned two seasons. With momentum building, conversations have begun around adding a full points race to the schedule at the historic venue, which last hosted one in 1996. While Alex Bowman acknowledged that his voice may not carry much weight in the decision, he still offered his take on the topic.

Advertisement

The #48 Hendrick Motorsports driver remarked that North Wilkesboro holds all the right cards to host a points race. He emphasized the track’s deep history and noted:

“The fans seem to really like it, which at the end of the day is the most important thing above anything else that we do. So, if they really like it and they want a points race, I think I think we’re all for that.”

Bowman added that as a driver, the decision isn’t in their hands, “But, if my opinion mattered, I would say yeah, it should have points.”

Echoing that sentiment, former Cup champion Brad Keselowski also endorsed the idea. He suggested that if NASCAR grants North Wilkesboro a points race, the All-Star Race could circle back to Charlotte Motor Speedway. He acknowledged that such a shift might spell the end for the Roval format at Charlotte.

The All-Star Race left Charlotte after 2019, spent a year at Bristol in 2020, and then landed in Texas for 2021 and 2022 before moving to North Wilkesboro in 2023 — a move that signaled the track’s revival.

From 1985 to 2017, Charlotte Motor Speedway regularly hosted two points races along with the All-Star Race for 32 out of 33 seasons.

The Roval was introduced in 2018 to address dwindling playoff race attendance. It has since served as a Round of 12 cutoff event for eight consecutive seasons and will do so again this year.

Ryan Blaney’s take on the North Wilkesboro hosting points race soon

Brad Keselowski took a clear stance in favor of North Wilkesboro hosting a points race, but Ryan Blaney struck a more neutral chord. Blaney welcomed either outcome, expressing appreciation simply for the opportunity to race at a track steeped in history.

In his words, “Honestly, I’m up for whatever. I think it’s great that we’re just here in general for any kind of race. I know people have been talking about wanting to make it a points race. And me… I’m cool with it either way.”

“If you want to put it on the schedule for a points race, great. If you want to keep it this way, that’s awesome, too. As long as we’re going here, I feel like it’s special.”

Kyle Larson won the All-Star race at the venue in 2023, while Joey Logano dominated last year’s by leading 199 of 200 laps. This time around, the limelight will again be on the two to see who wins it this time.

With Larson juggling his double-duty effort, Justin Allgaier will take the wheel for qualifying. Larson, meanwhile, enters the weekend off a win at Kansas but has faced turbulence during Indy 500 practice sessions. So, his mindset would decide a lot for him on Sunday.