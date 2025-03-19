“So Bad I Don’t Want to Tell You”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Hilarious Exchanges Involving NFL Scores During NASCAR Races

T.J. Majors was removed from the host panel of the Door, Bumper, Clear podcast this season. However, the former spotter of Dale Earnhardt Jr. has found himself a seat alongside the popular icon on Dale Jr. Download. In a recent episode, the duo discussed a variety of topics on the current affairs of the sport when a particularly interesting facet came up.

Majors served as a spotter for Junior from 2008 till his retirement in 2017. They achieved several race wins together and created a remarkable legacy at Hendrick Motorsports. On the podcast, a fan asked Junior if he ever thought about random stuff when behind the wheel of a race car. He responded by remembering how he used to ask Majors for updates on NFL games.

He pointed out the one time during a race in Talladega when Majors refused to give him the scores because the team they stood behind was performing badly.

He’d said, “It’s so bad I don’t want to tell you.” There had also been another time when the spotter outright lied about the scores to prevent Junior from going into a bad mood.

Junior went on to explain the need for such distractions during a race, “There are some times when you’re not having a good night, or you got damage or something with your car, and you start thinking about something that you’re looking forward to. Anything, right? You’re intentionally thinking in your head, ‘Well, at least I got this to be excited about.”

What is Majors doing in 2025?

Following Junior’s retirement, Majors continued working as a spotter for the younger drivers in the field. He worked alongside the likes of Joey Logano and is now the Cup Series spotter for RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski. In a 2018 interview, he spoke about the difference between spotting for Junior and other drivers.

He said, “One of the biggest changes is how much I talk on the radio now. With Dale, he would like to concentrate on what he was doing, and there would be times it was very quiet on the radio, and that was his preference.” That silence understandably did not last when it came to knowing NFL scores.

Interestingly, the partnership between Junior and Majors came to be even before they got to Hendrick Motorsports. Majors was working as a spotter for Mark McFarland in Dale Earnhardt Incorporated when Junior approached him and asked him to switch camps. He agreed and spotted for the icon in his last 10 races with DEI before moving to Hendrick Motorsports.