“So Be It”: Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s Take on ‘The Intimidator’ Label From NASCAR Fans and Media

Over the history of NASCAR, several drivers have been given nicknames by which they are commonly known. However, there’s no nickname as iconic, as appropriate, and as well-known as the Intimidator, the name given to the great Dale Earnhardt. NASCAR fans and those within the sport referred to the 7x Cup champion by that name. But it’s worth wondering whether Earnhardt saw that name as a fitting one, whether the man himself was a fan of his nickname.

Advertisement

The answer is neither a simple yes nor a straight-out no.

In a 1993 interview, Earnhardt opened up on his views about the Intimidator nickname. He said, “It‘s something that the fans, the press, the souvenir folks labeled you. You drive a black car, you’re aggressive, maybe some are intimidated, maybe some aren’t, maybe we can outrun some of them with the equipment, maybe I can outdrive them, maybe the engine outrun some … anything you can have or do to be more competitive than the other guy and beat them is a part of your plan to beat them or your system to beat them.”

Advertisement

“And if you can intimidate them and they call you the intimidator, well, so be it.”

The seeds of the Intimidator were planted in Dale Earnhardt early on

During a 1972 race at Metrolina Motor Speedway in Charlotte, Earnhardt Sr. got to race alongside his father, Ralph Earnhardt. One can imagine this to be a big moment for a passionate and as aspiring racecar driver such as the young Earnhardt Sr. However, there was another big lesson in store for him during the race at the hands of Ralph Earnhardt that forever changed his mindset and shaped his future persona.

In the race, Earnhardt Sr. was finding his way to the front of the field when his own father caught up to him, which when Earnhardt saw in the mirror, led him to move aside so that his father could pass him. But Ralph Earnhardt wouldn’t pass. Instead, he started hitting his son’s racecar repeatedly from behind.

This obviously confused Dale Earnhardt Sr. but later, it began to dawn on him that his father was trying to teach him a very important lesson, one that would perhaps lead to the birth of the Intimidator. The lesson was: “You don’t move over for anybody, even your own flesh and blood.”

Advertisement

After that race, it was imprinted in Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s mind to always give his 110% and never move for anybody on the track.