“Social Media Was Made for Me”: Kenny Wallace Reveals Why Success on the Internet Came Naturally to Him

Athletes today love diving into the world of social media, and Kenny Wallace is as big a star in that realm as it gets in the NASCAR circle. He’s a prominent YouTuber who takes the time to share insightful opinions online.

The former driver has created several series on YouTube for his more than 130,000 subscribers and has drawn over 50 million views to his channel. As for how Wallace has found so much success in the virtual world, he has a perfectly logical explanation.

Wallace was a troublemaker as a kid, though not in a bad way. Endlessly energetic, he loved people and loved talking to them.

The 62-year-old said, “I was diagnosed as hyperactive. I was in trouble in school in a fun way. I was not a bad kid. I love people. Social media was made for me. I’m your guy.” From his perspective, social media was a medium for him to share his thoughts and experiences.

Wallace doesn’t want to get into the deeper psychological aspects of social media. For example, he has broadcast videos of the Colosseum when he visited Rome, Italy. Doing so gives him a certain satisfaction, and for him, that seems to be enough. Notably, he has 368,000 followers on X, 142,000 on Instagram, and 441,000 on Facebook.

Those are impressive numbers. One of the biggest reasons his series has gained attention is the way it’s shot. Wallace appears casually with a coffee mug in hand at his home and delivers strong opinions on current matters. His words often resonate with everyday fans and spark healthy discussions surrounding the sport.

How ‘Coffee with Kenny’ came to be

One of the series Wallace created that became particularly popular among fans was Coffee with Kenny, which was launched when the world of NASCAR, along with much of the world, came to a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wallace’s children had gifted him a jacket that read “Coffee with Kenny”, which gave his YouTube manager a great idea.

Wallace narrated earlier this year, “Charlie Marlo, my YouTube manager, called me and he said, ‘Let me start you a YouTube show.’ And I said, ‘No way.’ Then there it is. 100,000 subscribers later, he said, ‘Coffee with Kenny is our bread and butter. It’s just because when it started, I just didn’t care. I was just sitting on my couch. So that’s the whole story.”

Wallace discovered that particular beverage quite late in life, but today he has become inseparable from coffee. Together, they are on an endless path toward fame and respect.