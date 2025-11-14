FACT CHECK: Is Tony Stewart Racing in the Truck Series in 2026?

The last time Tony Stewart raced in NASCAR overall was back in 2016 in the Cup Series, 2013 in the Xfinity Series, and long ago in 2005 in the Craftsman Truck Series.

However, a rumor recently took the offseason by storm that he might make a surprise comeback in the trucks in 2026. After Kaulig Racing announced its manufacturer switch from Chevrolet to RAM, the move, coupled with Stewart’s NASCAR exit, and Kasey Kahne’s recent cameo appearances, fueled the speculation.

However, Kaulig Racing president Chris Rice poured cold water on the gossip during a recent appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Addressing the chatter head-on, Rice said,

“We do not have a contract with either one of those guys. Do we have a conversation about those guys? Absolutely. Do we have a conversation about everybody who drove their Dodge car? Absolutely, you put in there every single person that’s been in a Dodge car, right?”

The connection wasn’t far-fetched. Stewart’s name surfaced partly because of his historical ties to Dodge, and Kahne’s because of his strong past performances under the banner.

Meanwhile, Stewart has his hands full with his new venture, a merger with Elite Motorsports that will expand his drag racing operations in 2026, while his wife, Leah Pruett Stewart, prepares for her own full-time return to competition.

Still, for a brief moment, fans wondered if Smoke might trade the drag strip for the oval one more time. Rice, though, drew the line between speculation and reality. He noted that discussions about drivers with Dodge backgrounds were common but not necessarily indicative of future deals.

Rice reiterated Kaulig’s stance, saying, “We would love for anybody to drive a truck that would like to, that’s driven a Dodge car before or Ram. But there is not, there are no contracts with us that they’re going to drive anything yet. We have two other trucks that we’ve got to announce the drivers for, and when Ram is ready to announce those drivers, we’ll do it. But as of right now, they do not have a contract with us.”

❌ "We do not have a contract with either one of those guys."@KauligRacing CEO Chris Rice addresses the rumors of Tony Stewart and Kasey Kahne driving for @Kaulig_Trucks in 2026. Full Hour → https://t.co/MKhd9eLpQA pic.twitter.com/wCCQZdzmUZ — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) November 13, 2025

After stepping away from the Xfinity Series at the end of 2025, the team has its sights on expanding its footprint in the Truck division. Two drivers, Daniel Dye and Justin Haley, have already been confirmed for full-time 2026 campaigns. Dye makes the move from Xfinity, while Haley brings experience from both Cup and Xfinity competition.

With two trucks still unaccounted for, for now, fans hoping for a Stewart or Kahne comeback may have to put those dreams on ice. As Rice made clear, Kaulig’s focus lies not in nostalgia but in building a new legacy under the RAM banner, one that could reshape its future in NASCAR.