“We Have a Shot to Win”: Terry Labonte Lays His Faith in Kyle Larson to Pilot His Paint Scheme to Victory This Sunday

Gowtham Ramalingam
Published

Nov 8, 2015; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Former driver Terry Labonte is interviewed before the AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Nov 8, 2015; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Former driver Terry Labonte is interviewed before the AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is all set to roll into the Darlington Raceway this weekend with an iconic paint scheme that honors Terry Labonte. His tribute comes on the occasion of the much-celebrated Throwback Weekend and will take fans back to the 2003 Southern 500 that Labonte won. The iconic Hall of Famer is certain that Larson could command their shared No. 5 to another win.

He said last week when the paint scheme was revealed, “The most exciting part is having Kyle Larson drive it. I know going in that we have a shot to win. He just does a fantastic job everywhere he goes, every weekend.”

Larson has secured one victory (at Homestead-Miami) and five top-10 finishes in the season so far. He has every shot at conquering the Lady in Black this Sunday.

For Labonte, the 1.36-mile track is a special venue. It was where he won his first and his last Cup Series races. He said of how much the track meant to him, “Darlington Raceway is one of those places that’s just unbelievable to me. You look at the history and you look at all the people who have won races here — as lots of things change, but it’s always just the same, old Darlington.”

Labonte won 22 Cup Series races throughout his career. They helped him win the championship twice, in 1984 and 1996. Darlington, being the place where his skills were in their best form for the final time, means a lot to him. If anybody, it is he who has a proper understanding of how complex it is to navigate the egg-shaped oval. But Larson is no ignorant rookie either.

Can Larson overcome the trickiness of Darlington?

Labonte describes the challenge of racing at Darlington, “For drivers, it’s so unique because it’s so hard. When you can win at Darlington, it’s quite an accomplishment. It’s a pretty good accomplishment if you can run around here for 500 miles and not hit the wall. It’s so narrow and so easy to get caught up in somebody else’s accident.”

The upcoming Goodyear 400 will be a 400-mile race. But the same level of difficulty as the Southern 500 applies to it as well. What’s promising for Hendrick Motorsports is that Larson has already won the Southern 500 at this track in 2023.

Doing so again shouldn’t be completely out of his books. So, fans can expect blazing streaks of orange, blue, and yellow to run riot on Sunday.

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. Though his affinity for racing stems from Formula 1, he found himself drawn to NASCAR's unparalleled excitement over the years. As a result he has shared his insights and observations by authoring over 350 articles on the sport. An avid fiction writer, you can find him lost in imaginary worlds when he is not immersed in racing. He hopes to continue savoring the thrill of every lap and race together with his readers for as long as he can.

