Chris Buescher All For NASCAR Snubbing Daytona for Darlington as Regular Season Finale

When the decision was announced, a lot of people were not happy about Darlington replacing Daytona as the regular season finale. However, RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher is a big fan of the change, which will be seen in full effect this Sunday.

It’s not that the Cook Out Southern 500 is easier to run than the Coke Zero Sugar 400. If anything, it’s tougher given the track and the conditions. However, having an unpredictable track like Daytona in the regular season finale might bring forth a situation that no one expects or prepares for, according to Buescher.

In that regard, the #17 Ford driver believes that drivers can still be in control of their destinies at Darlington. Yes, it is still one of the toughest tracks in NASCAR but if a driver runs well, he can finish high up the order. There is no guarantee of that at Daytona.

P10 in quals. Left a few tenths in turn one on the pole lap… but overall a solid start. Car got better as the run went on and that’s what we want in a 500 mile race. now let’s drive ourselves into the playoffs 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/VE1tlUQe3y — Chris Buescher (@Chris_Buescher) August 31, 2024

However, the RFK Racing star’s wishes did not come true as next season’s Cup Series schedule has the Daytona race as the final regular season event once again. Maybe NASCAR will take Buescher’s opinion into account for the 2026 season’s schedule.

“So many things can happen in Daytona like we continue to see, and it can throw a massive curve right at the end that you just can’t plan for in any way. We haven’t done a good enough job not to be on this bubble right now. I like the fact that we have this race, and I certainly enjoy Darlington being the cutoff this year and it would be my vote not to be at Daytona in the future,” he told the media.

Buescher currently sits inside the playoff bubble but only just. He is 21 points ahead of the cutline followed by Bubba Wallace who is 21 points below. The 23Xi Racing driver has won the pole award for Sunday’s race and that is a cause for concern for the RFK crew. The #17 driver’s qualifying attempt was only good enough for P10, a long way behind the #23 driver.

Buescher confident ahead of Darlington test

The RFK Racing driver does not have the best record at Darlington, However, in last season’s Southern 500, he finished P3. That’s exactly the kind of form he needs if he wants to stop Wallace from taking away his playoff spot.

Buescher is confident going into the race as he believes his team has done a good enough job to give him a good car. Now it is up to the driver to execute.

“We didn’t expect to be in this position, and unfortunately, it’s where we’re at, but I am pretty confident in what we’re able to do at Darlington and what we’ve had as an organization this year at RFK that as long as we do everything we need to, we’re going to be in good shape,” he told NASCAR.

No matter who wins, there will be a lot of drama in the Southern 500. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top and manages to claim the final spot in the playoffs.